Weather updates: 7 inches already reported in some areas of state; parking banned on many Lincoln streets

12 p.m. update: The Lincoln City Council postponed its weekly meeting, scheduled for 5:30 Monday night, because of the deteriorating weather conditions. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also said that some Test Nebraska sites would either close or adjust their schedules because of the weather, but it did not offer details.
11 a.m. update: The latest information from the National Weather Service still has much of eastern and south-central Nebraska in the target zone for heavy snowfall totals.
The weather service said snowfall rates may occasionally exceed 2 inches per hour as bands of heavy snow move across the area.
By 11 a.m., 7 inches of snow had fall in McCool Junction, just south of York. More than 6 inches was reported at Geneva, Hampton and Aurora.
Earlier story:
A residential parking ban went into effect Monday morning in Lincoln as city crews attempted to keep up with what could be one of the worst winter storms in years.
Parking was banned on the odd-numbered side of residential streets, which usually is the west or south side. Parking is allowed on the even-numbered side of the streets.
Parking also was banned on both sides of arterial streets, bus routes and emergency snow routes.
The city said it had deployed more than 100 city crews and contractors to plow streets as Lincoln was forecast to get up to a foot or more of snow. Crews started first on arterials and bus routes, with residential plowing beginning at 9 a.m.
The National Weather Service was forecasting 8-12 inches for a large swath of eastern and central Nebraska, including Lincoln. The weather service said an area southeast of Lincoln could get up to 18 inches. Some areas had already reported 2-3 inches of snow Monday morning.
Most of the eastern half of the state was in a winter storm warning, with the weather service predicting blowing and drifting snow that could make travel "difficult to impossible," especially during the evening commute.
The closure of Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Monday appeared to be making commuting easier, with thousands fewer cars on the road. As of 10 a.m., the Lincoln Police Department had only reported three accidents. The Sheriff's Office only had one accident report listed.
The Nebraska State Patrol said it had responded to one accident as of 9 a.m. but had been called to assist 29 motorists.
"Do not travel unless it's absolutely necessary," said State Patrol Col. John Bolduc.
The city also closed all library branches, and numerous other organizations and businesses closed for the day. StarTran buses were running their normal schedules.
Snow was expected to continue throughout the day, with the weather service saying the heaviest accumulation was likely to occur between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The storm wreaked havoc on airline schedules. The Lincoln Airport reported two of its three flights canceled, while Eppley Airfield in Omaha listed more than a dozen flight cancellations as of 9 a.m.
