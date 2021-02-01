 Skip to main content
Weather set to turn colder in Lincoln
editor's pick alert

Weather set to turn colder in Lincoln

Snow Removal lot 1.29

Snow plowed from Lincoln's arterial streets sits in an empty lot across from Oak Lake Park on Friday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

As Lincoln turns the page on a warm, wet January, get prepared for a much colder February.

Temperatures should be near normal to slightly above normal through Friday, with highs anywhere from the low 30s to low 40s. But the deep freeze is set to open this weekend, bringing the coldest temperatures of the winter so far.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high in Lincoln of only 18 on Saturday and 15 on Sunday, with lows in the single digits. Wind chills will likely be below zero, with readings as low as 20-below on Sunday morning.

The lowest high temperature so far this winter in Lincoln is 21 degrees.

The lower-than-normal temperatures will be caused by a surge of Arctic air from Canada moving in behind a storm system that is forecast to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. It could bring rain and some snow to the Lincoln area.

Those cold temperatures could stay around for awhile. Long-range forecasts from the weather service show colder-than-normal conditions for at least the next two weeks and possibly longer.

Historic snow in Lincoln slows down postal deliveries

Retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey said on Twitter that February is likely to be colder than January, something that only happens on average about once every four years but has happened two out of the last three years and three out of the last six.

The change to a colder pattern will be a shock to those who have been enjoying a warmer-than-normal winter.

Despite a cold and snowy last week of January, the month wound up more than 4 degrees above normal, following a recent pattern. November's overall temperature was more than four degrees above normal, while December's was more than 3 degrees above normal.

Storm has Lincoln hospitals scrambling to get employees to work

January, like December, also saw much higher-than normal snow totals. The 18.9 inches that fell last month was the third most ever for the month. Most of that came in the last week, with the 14.5 inches that fell last Monday the most ever in a single day in January, and the second-biggest one-day snowfall ever.

The 1.53 inches of precipitation for the month made it the eighth-wettest January on record.

Snow piles up to 13 inches, setting January record in Lincoln

PHOTOS FROM LAST WEEK'S BIG SNOWSTORM

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

