Weather set to turn colder in Lincoln

As Lincoln turns the page on a warm, wet January, get prepared for a much colder February.

Temperatures should be near normal to slightly above normal through Friday, with highs anywhere from the low 30s to low 40s. But the deep freeze is set to open this weekend, bringing the coldest temperatures of the winter so far.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high in Lincoln of only 18 on Saturday and 15 on Sunday, with lows in the single digits. Wind chills will likely be below zero, with readings as low as 20-below on Sunday morning.

The lowest high temperature so far this winter in Lincoln is 21 degrees.

The lower-than-normal temperatures will be caused by a surge of Arctic air from Canada moving in behind a storm system that is forecast to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. It could bring rain and some snow to the Lincoln area.

Those cold temperatures could stay around for awhile. Long-range forecasts from the weather service show colder-than-normal conditions for at least the next two weeks and possibly longer.