Weather service: Tornado moved west of Lincoln during Wednesday's storm

National Weather Service surveyors have added another plot to the colorful map of tornadoes spun up Wednesday as an unprecedented mid-December storm crossed the state.

The weather service on Saturday night documented an EF2 tornado, with winds estimated at 118 mph, that raced just west of Lincoln.

The tornado formed at 3:11 p.m. southeast of Dorchester in Saline County and quickly moved northeast, tearing the roof off of a 100-year-old barn as it passed near Pleasant Dale and Pawnee Lake before dissipating southeast of Malcolm at around 3:30.

Thus far, 25 tornadoes have been confirmed in the state as part of Wednesday's storm system, five times the number ever previously recorded at any point in December in Nebraska.

The tornadoes touched 17 different counties, including Kearney, Franklin, Adams, Webster, Hall, Hamilton, Polk, Platte, Saline, Seward, Lancaster, Colfax, Cuming, Saunders, Cass, Pawnee and Otoe counties.

No significant injuries have been reported.

