 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Weather service: Tornado moved west of Lincoln during Wednesday's storm
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Weather service: Tornado moved west of Lincoln during Wednesday's storm

  • 0
Tornado damage, 12.16

Storms that raced across the state Wednesday left behind power outages, including in the area of this overturned power pole near Ithaca.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Severe thunderstorms in Lincoln, Nebraska in a time-lapse.

National Weather Service surveyors have added another plot to the colorful map of tornadoes spun up Wednesday as an unprecedented mid-December storm crossed the state.

The weather service on Saturday night documented an EF2 tornado, with winds estimated at 118 mph, that raced just west of Lincoln.

The tornado formed at 3:11 p.m. southeast of Dorchester in Saline County and quickly moved northeast, tearing the roof off of a 100-year-old barn as it passed near Pleasant Dale and Pawnee Lake before dissipating southeast of Malcolm at around 3:30.

In three hours, Wednesday storms spun up 24 tornadoes in Nebraska
Nebraska couple just finished building sheep barn Wednesday morning. Wind blew it apart Wednesday afternoon.

Thus far, 25 tornadoes have been confirmed in the state as part of Wednesday's storm system, five times the number ever previously recorded at any point in December in Nebraska.

The tornadoes touched 17 different counties, including Kearney, Franklin, Adams, Webster, Hall, Hamilton, Polk, Platte, Saline, Seward, Lancaster, Colfax, Cuming, Saunders, Cass, Pawnee and Otoe counties.

No significant injuries have been reported.

'It happened in about 10 seconds': Strong storms stir up rare December tornadoes in Nebraska
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Lincoln man builds intricate model train world
Local

Lincoln man builds intricate model train world

  • Updated

Chuck Foley has spent the past two years building a toy train village that fills up most of his old shop. The miniature world is filled with life, stories and minute details, and he's more than happy to share the experience with others.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News