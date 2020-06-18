You are the owner of this article.
Weather service: Microburst caused tree damage in northeast Lincoln
A weather spotter in northeast Lincoln reported a microburst with thunderstorms that moved through the city on Thursday afternoon.

The sudden, powerful downdraft observed just before 1:30 p.m. toppled trees in the area of 74th and Adams streets, where winds were estimated at 70 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Small hail was also reported across northeast Lincoln at the time. Heavy rain was reported across a wide area of the city.

A brief power outage disrupted traffic signals at 33rd and O streets.

City Hall: $3.3M in unanticipated money to help county reopen closed bridges

Photos: Early June storms in Lincoln

