'We went to decorate the people’s house' — Lincoln couple selected to help decorate White House

Amber Conroy and her husband, Matt, have always had a pick-up-and-go lifestyle.
Matt has served as an Air Force reservist since 2008, giving the couple an opportunity to travel around the country.
So, when the couple found out they had been selected, along with 225 other volunteers, to travel to Washington to help decorate the White House last week, the decision to go was a no-brainer.
"It’s kind of our lifestyle to pick up and go," Amber said.
The Conroys were the only Nebraskans selected. Amber first heard about the opportunity after somebody posted a link to it in a Facebook group.
"Amber signed us up, with really no belief that the White House staff would choose us, so when she got the call, she immediately accepted the offer!" Matt said in an email.
The theme for this year's decorations was "The Spirit of America." That theme rang true, with the White House display featuring models of national landmarks such as Mount Rushmore, the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Bell.
Additionally, the East Room featured decorations inspired by the U.S. flag, with mirrored stars and red-and-blue ribbons and a Christmas tree topped with a gilded eagle.
Amber, the 2019 Whiteman Air Force Base Spouse of the Year award winner, said the theme was even represented in the volunteers. Her group, which was aptly named "Frosty," included veterans and people who contributed to their community.
"It felt like everything was really well thought out," she said.
Amber said she was never given a storyboard or specific instructions on how to decorate her rooms. She said this gave her and her group more creative control.
Matt said he loves Christmas, but decorating had never been his strong suit.
You have free articles remaining.
"I'm not very good at it, so that's why I like to leave it up to Amber," he said. "To be honest, decorating was not easy."
This wasn't Amber's first time visiting the White House. She works with a military advocacy network, so she's visited previously to discuss issues regarding military spouses with Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence.
So she was Matt's tour guide on his first White House visit. Amber said his reaction to entering the White House for the first time made the trip worthwhile.
"I’ll never forget seeing my husband’s face when we walked in, he was gleaming," she said. "That was my best memory."
Matt said walking into the White House for the first time was a surreal moment.
"To think of all the great leaders and all the history that has taken place within those walls, it was a moment where I had to pause and just try and take it all in," he said.
On the final day of their trip, members of Amber and Matt's group were given a private, all-access tour of the White House. Amber said one of her favorite moments was being able to walk into rooms usually roped off to the general public.
"I was able to actually go into the rooms and touch the books that presidents leave," she said. "It was incredible."
In a particularly divisive time in politics, spending three days at the epicenter of a controversial administration may turn some away. However, it's different for Amber and Matt.
She said the White House is bigger than the current administration.
"It’s the people’s house, and you don’t get a sense that you’re being pulled each way," she said.
Her group was made up of Democrats and Republicans and people from all walks of life. She said political beliefs weren't important to those there.
She would share coffee with someone while sitting underneath a portrait of Abraham Lincoln or sing off-tune Christmas carols with new friends in the White House foyer.
"We came in as strangers, and within only a few days, they became great friends that we will continue to stay in touch with," Matt said. "The people are really what made the experience so memorable."
Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House
Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House
Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House
Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House
Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House
Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House
Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House
Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House
Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House
Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or njohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @noahjohnson1996