'We went to decorate the people’s house' — Lincoln couple selected to help decorate White House

"It felt like everything was really well thought out," she said.

Amber said she was never given a storyboard or specific instructions on how to decorate her rooms. She said this gave her and her group more creative control.

Matt said he loves Christmas, but decorating had never been his strong suit.

"I'm not very good at it, so that's why I like to leave it up to Amber," he said. "To be honest, decorating was not easy."

This wasn't Amber's first time visiting the White House. She works with a military advocacy network, so she's visited previously to discuss issues regarding military spouses with Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence.

So she was Matt's tour guide on his first White House visit. Amber said his reaction to entering the White House for the first time made the trip worthwhile.

"I’ll never forget seeing my husband’s face when we walked in, he was gleaming," she said. "That was my best memory."

Matt said walking into the White House for the first time was a surreal moment.