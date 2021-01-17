'We thought we were living in pure bliss': Evictions continuing despite moratorium

The federal moratorium has since been extended several times, and is now set to expire at the end of January.

To be protected from eviction — but not from the responsibility to pay in full — renters need to provide their landlord with a signed declaration that their ability to make payments has been negatively affected by the pandemic due to a loss of work or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Renters also can assert they are doing their best to make partial payments, or that eviction would leave them homeless or force them to move into shared living, potentially furthering the spread of the coronavirus among the most vulnerable populations — an option Massato and Butcher likely would have qualified for had they known it existed, experts said.

Like many others, Massato also didn’t know it was her responsibility as a renter to actively invoke protections during the moratorium: “I thought it was like a blanket coverage that would stop eviction.”

That’s a common misunderstanding, according to Mindy Rush Chipman, director of the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights, particularly without any broad effort by the federal government to educate renters about their options.