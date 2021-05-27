‘We’re ready for babies’ — New additions, new breeding hopes for Lincoln’s growing giraffe herd

The two newest and tallest tenants of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo arrived under the cover of darkness, on a trailer from San Diego.

The timing wasn’t planned, but it was convenient, zoo spokeswoman Sarah Wood said. It made it easier for animal keepers to unload Ruby and Zawadi undetected and spirit them away behind the closed doors and covered windows of the 8,600-square-foot giraffe enclosure.

The zoo has kept them a secret for more than two weeks -- time the animals needed to quarantine -- but will introduce them to the public Thursday.

The new additions from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park will bring the Lincoln Children’s Zoo herd to six -- five females and a male.

And they’re important on two levels, Wood said.

They’ll give guests even more chances to come eye to eye -- and hand to mouth -- with the giraffes on the enclosure’s elevated viewing deck. The opening of the exhibit in 2019 proved to be a popular part of the zoo’s expansion, she said. Since then, the zoo sold nearly 130,000 bundles of lettuce for guests to give to the animals.

“The giraffe feeding has blown the zoo into this upper stratosphere,” she said. “The numbers are telling the stories of animal interactions and magical moments with kids.”