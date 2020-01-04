'We like what they're doing up there': Neighbors help create a diverse tree habitat in the city

While Vintage Heights has an abundance of green space — and a watershed — other neighborhoods have benefited from arboretum help on a smaller scale. The Re-Tree program is still operating, and funds are available for projects for common areas or street-side plantings through the Nebraska Environmental Trust, Evertson said.

“What sets Vintage Heights apart is they’ve really grasped this notion of being more sustainable as a neighborhood and to be really good land stewards of the Antelope Creek Watershed,” he said. “We like what they’re doing up there.”

One of the neighborhood’s ecologically important projects involved the creation of a rain garden at the edge of the Fireworks parking lot to help filter rainwater and help it soak into the ground before running into the creek and down through Holmes Lake and the rest of the city, Evertson said.

Today, a committee of several mostly retired neighborhood members do the work of applying for grants, planting and tending projects.

They’ve recently received a $3,000 grant to plant water grasses and sedges in wet areas of the commons.