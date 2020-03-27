‘We just want to help’ — Virus restrictions put pressure on FoodNet in Lincoln

His Seward County town 20 minutes west of Lincoln has hosted a FoodNet site for 14 years and draws up to 85 people weekly, some from as far as David City, only closing when the Friday distribution coincided with Christmas.

So he and the other coordinator got to work, packing boxes themselves and delivering food to those they knew needed it most.

That first week, they filled 30 boxes.

Then they heard from a pastor who said he’d help get boxes to members of his congregation. And then they heard from another pastor, offering the use of his church’s parking lot for an outdoor distribution site.

That should start next week and, weather-permitting, will continue until the fire hall can safely welcome them back, Johnson said.

“Unless the governor shuts me down, I am going to keep going.”

In Lincoln, Noel also had to make changes to the distribution site she coordinates, First Street Bible Church.

The 150 or so recipients stay outside now, in their cars. Noel and others load the food in their trunks and backseats, keeping their distance. It’s first-come, first-served; no more drawing numbers for a place in line.