'We gave away so many' — Lincoln Bike Kitchen needs bikes for students who need bikes

The kitchen has donated bikes to schools for years, but its partnership with the learning centers is new, Streich said. And it’s in so much demand the nonprofit’s bike inventory — which once grew to 150 ready-to-go bikes — is getting thin.

“We’ve been passing them out faster than we’ve been fixing them. We gave away so many all of a sudden our shop was getting a little emptier.”

So the Lincoln Bike Kitchen is putting out another call for donated bikes, with just a few guidelines.

* Volunteers will be at the Bike Kitchen, 1635 S. First St., from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and 5-7 p.m. Thursdays to accept donations.

* Bikes with 24-inch wheels are at the top of its wish list, because they best fit older elementary and middle school students. But it also needs bikes with 20-inch wheels.

* Road bikes aren’t popular with students, and rust-buckets can consume too much of a volunteer’s time, Streich said. But they’re not that picky. “We’ll take anything that’s a respectable bike.”

* For more information, go to lincolnbikekitchen.org or visit its Facebook page.