'We can always improve' — COVID testing times in Lincoln vary, but officials say speed is key

Still, four months into the pandemic, Lincoln residents have more options to get swabbed if they’re feeling symptomatic or suspect they’ve been exposed. And more are opening up.

“There should be no problem getting tests,” Lopez said.

And that’s critical in the fight to stop the spread of the virus, said Felicia Quintana-Zinn, the state’s deputy director of public health.

“What’s really important is finding out who is positive so we can get them quarantined or isolated as quickly as possible to reduce exposure to other individuals,” she said.

Results in one to eight days

But the results aren’t always quick.

Once you’re tested, your nasal swab hits the road. If it was part of Test Nebraska, couriers drive it to the lab at CHI St. Elizabeth, where staffers work around the clock — sometimes two overnight, sometimes a half-dozen — to try to furnish results within 24 to 48 hours, said Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart.

But if it was taken at St. Elizabeth’s drive-up testing site, it goes to CHI’s central lab in Omaha, again with the goal of a one- to two-day turnaround.