'We can always improve' — COVID testing times in Lincoln vary, but officials say speed is key

The first time Angel Johnson took a COVID-19 test, she knew within two days she was virus-free.
She’s been waiting a week now for the results of her second test.
She woke last Wednesday feeling off, and then feverish, so she called in sick. Her temperature climbed to 101.5 and stayed there for 12 hours. It broke, but she became congested.
“It seems like a really annoying case of the summer flu,” Johnson said. “If it wasn’t for the fact I lost all sense of taste and smell, I’d have gone back to work.”
Because she feared the worst, she logged onto the CVS website to schedule a COVID-19 test.
She couldn’t get an appointment until a week ago Friday. But that was a short wait compared to what happened next.
“At first, it said five to eight days to get results,” she said. “And when I got the test, they told me it was eight to 10 days.”
The not-knowing is an anxious inconvenience for Johnson, who is burning through her sick time while waiting it out and is prepared to stay home unpaid, if necessary.
But testing-related delays — long wait times for appointments, longer waits for results — pose a larger, communitywide problem, because they undermine the role of public health officials trying to fight the virus.
“It’s concerning,” said Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. “If we can’t know if someone’s positive, we can’t find out who they’ve been around and try to contain the spread of the virus.”
State and local health officials — and private providers — have some measure of control over testing opportunities. With enough swabs and staff, they can increase capacity. And the statewide testing initiative, Test Nebraska, is making changes to try to address surges in demand.
But with many tests sent to far-flung private labs, where they join a sea of samples from other states, officials have less leverage in speeding up return times.
“There is pressure on all commercial labs and it is the primary reason test turnaround time can get extended further than the patient, providers or the public expects,” said Edgar Bumanis, a spokesman for Bryan Health.
Testing site stresses, changes
Test Nebraska hit a milestone last week, collecting more than 3,600 swabs on July 7.
That’s the initiative’s daily capacity, and that’s good news, said Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts. The next day, it tested 3,200 Nebraskans.
“We’re pleased people are taking advantage of Test Nebraska,” he said.
But increasing demand, and Test Nebraska staffing and structural changes, have led to longer wait times for appointments.
On Monday, the earliest available Test Nebraska slot in Lincoln was Friday. In Omaha, it was early next week. And several nearby cities — including Ashland, Wahoo and Fremont — were booked solid at the time, with no available appointments, according to the Test Nebraska website.
Test Nebraska is changing its staffing model, Gage said. Earlier, Nebraska National Guard members hosted mobile testing sites across the state, collecting more than 80,000 samples in 53 counties during their temporary duties.
But that ended July 1, and the state is now signing contracts with hospitals and other health care providers around Nebraska, with the goal of making many — if not all — the once-mobile sites more permanent, Gage said.
“I foresee this being the model we follow for the foreseeable future,” he said. “We’ll be making adjustments as we go to meet the needs of the communities and the people.”
It already has, he said. It’s adding hundreds of test times in Omaha, for instance. Last week in Lincoln, it offered two days of testing — with 500 appointments available per day — at North Star High School. It doubled that this week, to 2,000 test slots over four days.
And that could soon stretch to five days, said Lopez. The goal is to offer Test Nebraska appointments Monday through Saturday.
“They’re working on adding additional days in Lincoln,” she said. “And we’ll make an announcement when that’s final.”
Test Nebraska is free, but plenty of private providers offer testing, too — though often at a cost dictated by insurance coverage.
Bryan Health this week responded to increased demand — after testing times for Thursday and Friday were already booked Wednesday morning — by increasing hours and capacity at its drive-thru LifePointe location.
The 30 additional times will allow it to test 120 people a day, the hospital said.
Bryan also offers no-appointment testing seven days a week at its Urgent Care clinic, also at LifePointe south of 27th and Pine Lake. And the hospital has deployed a mobile testing unit when it was requested, often by local health departments. Bryan doesn’t charge patients without insurance, but does submit claims for those who do.
CHI St. Elizabeth offers drive-thru swabbing at North Star, averaging 60 to 75 tests a day and requiring a doctor’s referral and an appointment, and at its Autumn Ridge walk-in clinic.
CVS provides drive-thru testing, though times can fill fast. Thursday morning, the pharmacy had multiple test times available at four locations. By early Thursday afternoon, it was down to two. By midafternoon, none.
Still, four months into the pandemic, Lincoln residents have more options to get swabbed if they’re feeling symptomatic or suspect they’ve been exposed. And more are opening up.
“There should be no problem getting tests,” Lopez said.
And that’s critical in the fight to stop the spread of the virus, said Felicia Quintana-Zinn, the state’s deputy director of public health.
“What’s really important is finding out who is positive so we can get them quarantined or isolated as quickly as possible to reduce exposure to other individuals,” she said.
Results in one to eight days
But the results aren’t always quick.
Once you’re tested, your nasal swab hits the road. If it was part of Test Nebraska, couriers drive it to the lab at CHI St. Elizabeth, where staffers work around the clock — sometimes two overnight, sometimes a half-dozen — to try to furnish results within 24 to 48 hours, said Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart.
But if it was taken at St. Elizabeth’s drive-up testing site, it goes to CHI’s central lab in Omaha, again with the goal of a one- to two-day turnaround.
Bryan Health now sends the swabs it collects at LifePointe to LabCorp in Overland Park, Kansas, which, if it’s overwhelmed, could forward them to its labs in North Carolina and Arizona.
And other providers rely on other private labs, which are all feeling the pressure of a national increase in testing.
As cases surge in Sun Belt states, labs have diverted testing materials to those areas — extending wait times here and in other areas.
“Because of hot spots in other parts of the country, we sometimes have to wait from five to eight days, and that’s extremely, extremely concerning to us and very frustrating for the individual,” Lopez said.
Further complicating the picture? Private labs don’t always process tests on a first-in, first-out basis. Bryan has received some patients’ results in two days, while others who tested days earlier were still waiting, Bumanis said.
But turnaround times appear to be improving, Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan’s vice president of advancement, said Thursday. Last week, Bryan was waiting four to six days for results. That’s been cut this week to two to three days.
Rapid results are important on a couple of levels, said the state’s Quintana-Zinn.
First, it allows someone who tested positive to begin quarantining more quickly, minimizing potential exposure to others. And it helps contact tracers, who try to retrace that person’s movements to determine who they’ve had close contact with.
Delays in testing and test results make their jobs harder.
As COVID-19 cases rise in Lincoln, 'all options are on the table' for new health measures, mayor says
“If it’s two days versus a week, it’s a little easier for people’s memories,” she said. “They know what they’ve done a little better than they know what they did a week ago.”
And one day would be even better. The faster health officials can react to the coronavirus, the more effective they can be in keeping it contained, she said.
“I think we can always improve. It could be testing times, turnarounds, just making sure everybody who is exposed or symptomatic gets tested. Anything, when it comes to testing at any stage, could get improved.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter.
Reporter Matt Olberding contributed to this story.
