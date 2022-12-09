We asked: What's the nicest thing anyone's ever done for you?

The week before Thanksgiving, the Journal Star asked readers: What's the nicest thing a person has done for you?

The responses we received reflected the true spirit of Lincoln. From unexpected compliments given to someone needing encouragement, to good Samaritans paying bills and offering help in times of crisis, our readers have plenty to be thankful for this holiday season.

This story was shared by Michelle Marx:

"I had been in the hospital for about six weeks. I had lost my job, I was going through a divorce and all these horrible things were happening."

Marx said she had lost her house, and had to move herself and four kids into a two bedroom apartment in 2009.

"I had never been without a job before, so I didn't know how to get public assistance or anything like that, so I was trying to navigate all this by myself."

Her misfortune was about to change, when she got a phone call from Brownell Elementary School, where her kids went to school at the time.

"They called me down to the school right away, and I thought, 'Oh great, one of my kids is in trouble.'

"I went down to the office, and they had one of those big Rubbermaid totes, and it was just completely full of food. It wasn't just pantry food, there was milk, eggs and meat."

They explained that's why the school had to call her in to get it, she said.

Marx said that the moment was very emotional, she said it meant a lot that they did that for them.

"I was a little embarrassed that they knew, because I'm proud. I didn't want anyone to know we were in need.

"But it really meant a lot to me that they cared that much about my kids, to do that for us."

Marx never told anyone at the school what was happening, she said. She had her kids sign up for an after-school program that packed food into backpacks because she didn't know how to sign up for food stamps.

Now, Marx's kids are all grown up, her youngest is 17. Her oldest son, who was in seventh grade at the time, is in the National Guard. Marx said that things got better; she has a really good job, and she now owns her own home.

"That was probably the lowest time in my life, and they had no idea that small gesture for them, really touched me."

