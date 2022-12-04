Wax Buffalo's Winter Market takes over Haymarket with holiday festivities

In the middle of the Haymarket, underneath the O Street bridge, nearly 100 unique local businesses and thousands of Lincoln residents gathered Sunday for Lincoln's first German-inspired outdoor holiday market.

Brianne Bayer, director of brand at Wax Buffalo, which spearheaded the event, said the idea originated while company founder Alicia Reisinger was on vacation in Germany.

As she was sitting in a Frankfort square similar to the Haymarket, she found herself looking at the decorative lights, small shops and people milling about and wanted to bring such an event to Lincoln.

In its first year, the numbers indicate it was a success. The winter market was expected to bring in 3,000 patrons between noon and 6 p.m. However, by 2 p.m. the event had already attracted more than 2,000.

"The gates opened at noon and immediately people swarmed in," said Dave Vrbas, owner of Lucky Larry's Dog Treats. "The crowd didn't clear enough for us to take a break until after 2:30 p.m., and even then it's been full."

Patti Fusselman, who's lived in Lincoln since 1988, said the winter market could become a new tradition for her family.

She remembers attending the Star City Parade on the first Saturday of December — a family tradition that ended a decade ago, when city council budget cuts axed the production.

"There were all these holiday events and traditions in the past in Lincoln that just don't happen anymore," Alison Rediger said. "And there are so many opportunities in the summer to go to these fairs. It's nice to have a reason to get outside and connect with the community during this time of year. We plan to make this our own tradition."

The Redigers searched for stocking stuffers and Christmas presents, before making a special stop to greet Santa, where 5-year-old Adeline asked for a horse — for the second year in a row. Santa's stage remained the only area not swamped with crowds.

"This event's truly been a testament to how much Lincoln supports its local small business community," Vrbas said. "It's great to support and see people support people who are making and selling their products right here in Lincoln."

He said Lucky Larry's will be at any event the Wax Buffalo hosts. The next scheduled event is the "Love the Locals" market this upcoming Sunday.

Co-founders of Studio Trouvaille, a husband-and-wife team specializing in laser-cut wood and glass designs, echoed Vrbas' thoughts.

"It's been great to see the community coming together for this shared holiday experience," Ann Walsh said. "We actually had a vision of a German market booth in mind when we first started our studio, so this was something we couldn't pass up."

Ann and Shane Walsh started their business four years ago in North Platte and went full-time last year when they moved to Lincoln. Shane said their products began flying off the shelves as soon as the market opened Sunday.

"I don't know how we're going to recover," he said, laughing. "We have two craft fairs next weekend, but we might not have enough product."

As a local business, the Walshs said they appreciated the support from Lincoln community members. While other craft shows have booths with large-scale manufactured items, they said that local-oriented events bring a different type of crowd that appreciate their workmanship.

"We source materials locally as well," Ann Walsh said. "So when you buy from local businesses, you're also supporting local carpenters or glass suppliers."

Wax Buffalo plans to host the market annually, Bayer said, creating an anchor event for the holiday season.

"We've been met with nothing but excitement from the day we announced the event to today," Bayer said. "All of our vendors here are local, so every dollar spent is going back into this community — you really are shopping in the heart of Lincoln. ... shopping local businesses that are the heartbeat of our city."