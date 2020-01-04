Waverly teen who is allergic to almost everything keeps moving forward

Not unlike thousands of other teenage girls in the United States, Kenze Messman likes to read Harry Potter and watch movies with her friends.
At a glance, she looks like a normal 18-year-old. But she's been through far more than most teens — adults, too, for that matter.
"Just because someone doesn't look sick doesn't mean they aren't," the Waverly High School grad says.
Messman has lived through multiple near-death experiences caused by allergic reactions to almost everything — tomatoes, chocolate, milk, peanut products, soy-made products, old rugs, cleaning supplies, too much direct sunlight and more. There might even be more allergies she hasn't discovered yet, which makes every day a challenge.
When her allergies are triggered, hives start spreading on her body, causing burning and itchy sensations. She also goes into anaphylactic shock, which causes her blood pressure to drop and her face and throat to swell up, making it hard for her to breathe. She also experiences chest pain throughout her reactions.
The first severe reactions started early on during her freshman year at Waverly in 2015, when she went into anaphylactic shock and was rushed to the emergency room on several occasions.
"I didn't know what was happening," Messman said. "I was scared, and I couldn't breathe. And I wanted to know what was going on with me."
In those early days, doctors couldn't pinpoint what was going wrong, said Messman's mom, Angie Parde.
"That was very scary when doctors had no idea," Parde said. "It just was so up in the air; we didn't know what was happening. It was a whirlwind."
After months of testing and a 10-day stay at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, doctors came back with a diagnosis: mast cell activation syndrome, a condition in which the body's mast cells — white blood cells that help fight off things that are foreign — do not function properly, resulting in extreme reactions. There is no cure.
She also was diagnosed with two other disorders: Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects the connective tissues, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which can cause dizziness and increased heart rate.
The disorders forced Messman to spend most of her time at home and take online classes in order to graduate high school. That meant she spent very little time around her peers, missing out on a chance to be a cheerleader and have a normal high school experience.
“I think a lot of people take that for granted because it's just so normal to them,” Messman said. “I didn't get to do that. I didn't really get to be a kid. I feel like I had to grow up fast.”
Messman now takes multiple daily medications, including Benadryl to decrease the severity of her reactions. She also carries an EpiPen with her at all times, and three days a week she gives herself a saline fluid infusion to keep her body hydrated and her heart rate lower.
Parde's life as a mom also changed, spending countless hours in doctors' offices with Messman and witnessing those lost opportunities firsthand.
"I was depressed and scared a lot, all the time," Parde said. "We’re spending a lot of time in the doctors and the hospitals, you know; it wasn’t fun. That’s not where you want to be as a mom. She was supposed to be cheering, doing her high school things."
But Parde also has witnessed her daughter's resiliency as she battles the illnesses. Despite having to take multiple medications daily and having several doctor visits each week, Messman sometimes is able to hang out with friends, play board games or watch movies.
In May, she walked alongside her classmates to receive her diploma, and she's currently taking a year off from school before going to college to pursue a career as a writer.
Writing has often been an outlet to get her mind off of her medical frustrations, Messman said.
“I would write a lot like at night when I was too sick to sleep or too sick to read,” she said.
Her friends recently drove her to meet Nebraska author Rainbow Rowell for a book signing.
“After I got sick, I wasn't in school. I wasn't around social circles anymore. So I kind of had to figure out who I was by myself,” she said. “Now, I have amazing, wonderful friends who support me in every way.”
She also credits her mom for always staying by her side and Makki, the service dog she got in 2016.
The goldendoodle is trained to sense potential allergic reactions before they happen. Makki alerts Messman by licking her fingers before a reaction so she knows to take a Benadryl, which decreases the severity. Makki also nudges Messman's hands or paws at her legs before a faint or seizure.
"Makki has been the best thing that has happened to her," Parde says.
Messman sometimes uses a wheelchair to get around because she's often dealing with fatigue. With a wheelchair and service dog, she said sometimes people treat her differently.
One day when Messman and Parde went shopping, Parde said a salesperson only talked to her instead of Messman when they were asking for a fitting room.
But Messman has learned over the years to assert herself in those situations.
"They would speak to me through her,” Messman said. “And I’d be like, ‘I am right here. I can speak for myself.’”
But she said her condition has helped to raise awareness among health care providers, patients and family members.
"It's not so foreign to them," Parde said. "Just the awareness and being an advocate has helped doctors and other patients around the area."
Messman’s story has also captured local and national attention, as she was featured in People magazine last year.
Even though she at times questions why she had to be the one to miss out on being an average teenager, she said she forces herself to stay optimistic and doesn’t let her condition dictate her life.
“So this sucks. My life is changed forever,” Messman said. “This sounds really depressing, but I’m not going to get better. It’s a chronic illness. It’s lifelong. Am I going to let this drag me down? Or am I going to rise up?”
