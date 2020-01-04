Waverly teen who is allergic to almost everything keeps moving forward

In those early days, doctors couldn't pinpoint what was going wrong, said Messman's mom, Angie Parde.

"That was very scary when doctors had no idea," Parde said. "It just was so up in the air; we didn't know what was happening. It was a whirlwind."

After months of testing and a 10-day stay at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, doctors came back with a diagnosis: mast cell activation syndrome, a condition in which the body's mast cells — white blood cells that help fight off things that are foreign — do not function properly, resulting in extreme reactions. There is no cure.

She also was diagnosed with two other disorders: Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects the connective tissues, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which can cause dizziness and increased heart rate.

The disorders forced Messman to spend most of her time at home and take online classes in order to graduate high school. That meant she spent very little time around her peers, missing out on a chance to be a cheerleader and have a normal high school experience.

“I think a lot of people take that for granted because it's just so normal to them,” Messman said. “I didn't get to do that. I didn't really get to be a kid. I feel like I had to grow up fast.”