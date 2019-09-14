A watch party will be held at the state Capitol for the unveiling of the Chief Standing Bear sculpture at the U.S. Capitol.
The watch party will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Warner Chamber.
You have free articles remaining.
Speakers at the ceremony will include Gov. Pete Ricketts, state Sen. Tom Brewer and members of the Nebraska congressional delegation.
The Chief Standing Bear sculpture, as well as a sculpture of Willa Cather, will be on permanent display at the U.S. Capitol, replacing sculptures of William Jennings Bryan and J. Sterling Morton. The sculptures of Bryan and Morton will be returned for display in Nebraska.