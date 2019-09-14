{{featured_button_text}}
Standing Bear sculpture

Chief Standing Bear sculpture.

 Journal Star file photo

A watch party will be held at the state Capitol for the unveiling of the Chief Standing Bear sculpture at the U.S. Capitol.

The watch party will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Warner Chamber.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Speakers at the ceremony will include Gov. Pete Ricketts, state Sen. Tom Brewer and members of the Nebraska congressional delegation. 

The Chief Standing Bear sculpture, as well as a sculpture of Willa Cather, will be on permanent display at the U.S. Capitol, replacing sculptures of William Jennings Bryan and J. Sterling Morton. The sculptures of Bryan and Morton will be returned for display in Nebraska.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

News intern

News intern at the Journal Star

Load comments