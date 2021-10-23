Watch now: Witches of Sterling ride to celebrate Halloween, community

Green face paint and grins adorned the faces of Sterling's local horseback witches, formerly known as the Johnson County Silver Spurs, on Saturday following their ride through town.

The group, formed by women who love horses and riding, unofficially dissolved, but the friendships and camaraderie did not. They continue to meet, ride together, camp together and even have a group chat.

This is the third year that the group of friends has gotten together for a witch-themed ride through town to celebrate Halloween, which they have all loved since childhood.

"It just happened to be a bunch of fun women that loved Halloween, and we loved riding, so let's gather and do a witch ride," said Shannon Jochum Nielsen, one of the witches. "Then we started handing out candy, and more of the community started coming out."

The riders dress up, and so do the horses, before sauntering through Sterling's streets, passing out treats and enjoying each others' company. They ended at the local bar, still in their festive costumes, telling stories over drinks and food. They talked about their ride, plans for Halloween, Christmas and getting together to watch an old Western film.