Watch Now: Why Lincoln needs a new city flag design; contest launched

A local contest is challenging Lincoln residents to reimagine the city's flag.

The Lincoln chapter of the American Marketing Association and the Lincoln Young Professionals Group announced a contest to redesign Lincoln's flag on Flag Day, which was observed Monday.

The existing design, which was adopted in 1932, includes depictions of the state Capitol, corn and wheat against a blue background.

The contest is open to anyone in Nebraska. Those interested will be able to submit their design on the AMA Lincoln website from July 1 to Aug. 1. The website lists additional criteria for the contest, according to a news release, and the contest is limited to one submission per person.

A committee of community representatives will judge the contest and cash prizes will be awarded to the designers of the top three flag designs.

The top three designs will also be released for public comment. The committee will then use public feedback to help choose one design to propose to the City of Lincoln.