Watch Now: Western Nebraska rancher sends season's greetings to health care workers -- with help from cows

Aerial photos of his carefully arranged cattle has become his schtick. He's posted a heart on Valentine's Day, a USA for the Fourth of July, not to mention the word "BEEF" for a Christmas card two years ago.

But this one resonated far more than the others, he said.

"I've gotten messages from people I don't know who thanked me for doing it," he said.

So how does he do it?

This time of year, with the grazing land in the Nebraska Panhandle barren or covered with ice and snow, the cattle are fed corn stalks mixed with other nutrients that are to their liking.

The rations — 15,000 pounds at a time — are loaded onto a feed wagon and dumped in a line for the cattle to eat. It's a chore Schuler has been performing since he was a young boy.

"They like what we feed them this time of year," he said. "It's warm and it tastes good to them, so it's no problem getting them to come."

But this daily routine grew to become anything but routine for Schuler.

"I got bored feeding them in a straight line so I would always fool around and do different shapes," he said.