WATCH NOW: Volunteers clean up Lincoln Mall: 'This Isn't our city'

“It could have been terrible,” said William Mueller. “The office door was closed. Thank God, that controlled it. Otherwise we’d be like the insurance company (Universal-Inland Insurance, 601 S. 12th St). ”

Lincoln Police and Fire and Rescue were at the law/lobbying building within minutes of the alarm and an LPD sergeant, who had been involved in the early Saturday morning protest, quickly found the fire and saved the building, Mueller said.

Most of the destruction took place on Lincoln Mall and just off that street on 12th and 13th streets.

Billy’s Restaurant, one of Lincoln’s oldest eateries, at 1301 H St., however, wasn’t touched.

“I think one of the things that helped is I have a lady who lives upstairs,” said Billy’s owner Nadar Farahbod. “When she heard the breaking glass, she got up and turned on the lights. Maybe that’s why they didn’t hit my place. I was fortunate. I don’t know what to do tonight. I may just show up at the restaurant, have the lights on and be vigilant.”

Those who were interviewed on Lincoln Mall Sunday morning universally understood the reason for Saturday’s protest and largely sympathized with the peaceful protest. But they said the riot and destruction was disturbing and out of character for the city.