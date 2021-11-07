Watch now: Veterans honored during parade in downtown Lincoln

Lincoln residents lined K Street on Sunday to celebrate veterans during the city's third annual Veterans Day Parade, which included five Lincoln high school marching bands and more than 50 other local groups.

Former city councilman and veteran Roy Christensen said this year's theme — Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans — aimed to "honor those who were not honored then."

Resident Ronda Hilker stood in front of the state Capitol with her husband to view the parade and show support for local veterans.

"I come from a long line of Marines including my brother," Hilker said. "I came to remember those who gave us our freedom."

Dionray Macias also sat in the front row with his wife, kids and other family members.

"I'm proud of my country; we want to show veterans that we are proud of them," Macias said.

In addition to the marching bands and 59 other local groups that marched past the Capitol, the parade also included two large inflatables.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, who served in the U.S. Navy for 38 years, rode in a Mustang convertible led by the Marine Corps League Color Guard as part of the parade.