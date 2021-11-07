Watch now: Veterans honored during parade in downtown Lincoln

Lincoln residents lined K Street on Sunday to celebrate veterans during the city's third annual Veterans Day Parade, which included five Lincoln high school marching bands and more than 50 other local groups.
Former city councilman and veteran Roy Christensen said this year's theme — Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans — aimed to "honor those who were not honored then."
Resident Ronda Hilker stood in front of the state Capitol with her husband to view the parade and show support for local veterans.
"I come from a long line of Marines including my brother," Hilker said. "I came to remember those who gave us our freedom."
Dionray Macias also sat in the front row with his wife, kids and other family members.
"I'm proud of my country; we want to show veterans that we are proud of them," Macias said.
In addition to the marching bands and 59 other local groups that marched past the Capitol, the parade also included two large inflatables.
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, who served in the U.S. Navy for 38 years, rode in a Mustang convertible led by the Marine Corps League Color Guard as part of the parade.
"This is a special day to remember our Vietnam veterans because they didn't get these type of parades when they came home, and we should never forget that," said Carter, who previously was the superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. "We should thank them today and every day for their service."
Carter reminded the crowd of the history of Veterans Day dating back to 1918, when it was called Armistice Day.
"We've celebrated it ever since, remembering those who stand up and take an oath to defend and protect our constitution and our way of life," Carter said.
Carter said there are Nebraskans who have served in every conflict in the nation's history.
"We are in a really unique time in American history. There is so much divisiveness. There is a lot of distrust in people that lead in all different levels of government," Carter said. "But the one thing that our country has never done is they have never stopped thanking our American veterans."
Reach the writer at ldietrich@journalstar.com