 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Veterans honored during parade in downtown Lincoln
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Watch now: Veterans honored during parade in downtown Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln residents lined K Street on Sunday to celebrate veterans during the city's third annual Veterans Day Parade, which included five Lincoln high school marching bands and more than 50 other local groups.

Former city councilman and veteran Roy Christensen said this year's theme — Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans — aimed to "honor those who were not honored then."

Resident Ronda Hilker stood in front of the state Capitol with her husband to view the parade and show support for local veterans.

"I come from a long line of Marines including my brother," Hilker said. "I came to remember those who gave us our freedom."

Dionray Macias also sat in the front row with his wife, kids and other family members.

Kearney Marine hopes to be one of the first to work with the Space Force

"I'm proud of my country; we want to show veterans that we are proud of them," Macias said.

In addition to the marching bands and 59 other local groups that marched past the Capitol, the parade also included two large inflatables.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, who served in the U.S. Navy for 38 years, rode in a Mustang convertible led by the Marine Corps League Color Guard as part of the parade.

"This is a special day to remember our Vietnam veterans because they didn't get these type of parades when they came home, and we should never forget that," said Carter, who previously was the superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. "We should thank them today and every day for their service."

Offutt jet escapes rough landing in England with $125K in damage

Carter reminded the crowd of the history of Veterans Day dating back to 1918, when it was called Armistice Day.

"We've celebrated it ever since, remembering those who stand up and take an oath to defend and protect our constitution and our way of life," Carter said.

Carter said there are Nebraskans who have served in every conflict in the nation's history.

"We are in a really unique time in American history. There is so much divisiveness. There is a lot of distrust in people that lead in all different levels of government," Carter said. "But the one thing that our country has never done is they have never stopped thanking our American veterans."

US House approves awarding Congressional Gold Medal to Omaha's Daegan Page, 12 others killed in Afghanistan

Reach the writer at ldietrich@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News