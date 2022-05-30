Watch now: Two dead, 19 injured in O Street crash on cruise night

At least two people are dead and 19 others injured after a crash on O Street sent at least one vehicle into a crowd of people gathered near the intersection of 52nd Street on Sunday evening.

Lincoln Police in a tweet said two females who were occupants in one of the vehicles died in the crash. O Street is closed between 48th and 56th streets following the incident reported at 10:46 p.m.

A man who was among the group of people gathered outside the Barnes & Noble to watch the annual cruise night on O Street told the Journal Star that a speeding car crashed into another vehicle attempting a U-turn at the intersection.

One of the vehicles rolled as a result of the impact, jumping the curb and striking some of those people in the crowd. The man, who declined to provide his name, said some of those injured were children. He was not injured.

Of the 19 people taken to Lincoln hospitals, one was reported in critical condition as of 2 a.m. The others were being treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Emergency radio traffic indicated that multiple victims were taken to all three Lincoln hospitals.

Social media posts leading up to the crash showed people gathered at the intersection of 52nd and O streets as cars sped by.

Over the course of Sunday evening, videos posted on the social media app Snapchat showed people lining either side of O Street outside the Barnes & Noble. In one video, a car attempts a burnout in front of a crowd of people.

Following the crash, people are seen helping victims as first responders reached the scene.

In one video posted on Twitter, a vehicle appears on fire in the background to the north of the intersection. In another, people crouch over a victim in front of an overturned car.

O Street is annually a hot spot for cruisers over Memorial Day weekend. The Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police said they would strengthen their forces Friday through Sunday, with a special focus on O Street between 17th and 84th streets.

Police said that some motorists attempt dangerous maneuvers to incite crowds, such as burnouts and speeding. Spectators often gather to watch from business parking lots along O Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for update.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

