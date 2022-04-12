 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Tornado warning canceled as severe storms cross Lincoln

Sirens sounded across Lincoln just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a radar-indicated tornado threat near the Lincoln Airport.

The National Weather Service posted a tornado warning for areas of extreme northwest Lincoln, as well as northern Lancaster County, through 7:45 p.m. It was canceled early as the tornado threat diminished.

However, a severe thunderstorm warning remained in place through 8:30 p.m. as the storms moved across the city.

The line of storms that developed northwest of Lincoln after 6 p.m. expanded rapidly, prompting a series of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across eastern Nebraska.

At 6:50 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Goehner, southwest of Seward. That prompted a brief tornado warning for Lancaster County, which did not include the city of Lincoln, that was canceled just after 7 p.m.

Some small hail and strong winds accompanied torrential rainfall as the storms moved east. The Lincoln Airport reported 0.32 inches of rain.

Thunderstorm warnings were up all along the line that at 9:30 p.m. stretched from north-central Iowa to central Kansas. 

To the north, blizzard warnings covered North Dakota, where some areas were preparing for up to 3 feet of snow.

In Lincoln, where the temperature reached 91 degrees Tuesday, cooler temperatures are in store for the rest of the week with highs holding in the 50s.

