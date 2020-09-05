Watch Now: 'Ton of work' done as South Beltway construction heads into fall

Nearby, crews dumped lime to prepare the dirt for the concrete that will become the eastbound lanes, he said.

Along with the dirt work, Hawkins and its team of subcontractors have finished building half of the 39 box culverts required along the route and put down the equivalent of a mile of pavement.

"We have done a ton of work," Mueting said, before stopping to acknowledge the work yet to come.

"We've still got 21 bridges to build."

Bridge building will begin this fall along the bypass linking U.S. 77 to Nebraska 2 near 120th Street, and dump trucks have steadily hauled dirt from the eastern edge of the project to the western edge to help build up the bridge approaches, Mueting said.

Saturday, project officials closed the existing Saltillo Road that intersects U.S. 77 and shifted traffic to a temporary intersection to the south. That will allow work to begin on a new Saltillo Road interchange.

The crews working on the South Beltway have cleared the area for the freeway from east to west, extending just past 98th Street, and plans call for paving to start in earnest by the middle of next year.