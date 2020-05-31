WATCH NOW: Thousands gather for peaceful rally outside Capitol

Wendell Bird Head, originally from the Pine Ridge reservation and who now lives in Council Bluffs, Iowa, told the crowd the last time he was at a protest was in 1973 at Wounded Knee.

“I am very happy we are together today,” he said, and sang a prayer in his native tongue. One of the drummers accompanying him held a sign with the name Zachary Bear Heels, who died after an altercation with Omaha police in 2017.

Patty Pansing-Brooks, a state senator from Lincoln, said she came to show support.

“I just want people to know we are listening. We need to have people come to us and tell us what to do,” she said. “We have got to say ‘We have your backs and we’re going to stand up and fight for you. We want to fight with you. We want to learn from you.'”

Rob Taylor of Lincoln spoke, taking his race to task, saying white people have been the problem for 400 years. He urged the crowd to “take it to Congress, take it to the voting booth.”

Rachael Farris, a Lincoln East student, said she was from Mississippi, a place that doesn’t care if you’re black and hurt.

“You can’t do this with violence,” she said. “Do not give them a reason, please.”

