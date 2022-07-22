 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Third giraffe calf of 2022 born at Lincoln Children's Zoo

  Updated
  • 0
Mario the giraffe calf

Mario is the third giraffe calf born this year at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

 Courtesy photo

The herd of giraffes at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo grew again last month.

The zoo announced Friday that Mario -- its first male calf, and the third giraffe calf delivered this year -- was born June 23 to Kendy, one of the zoo’s five adult females.

Mario the giraffe calf

Mario was born 6-foot-6, but has since grown 3 inches.

Within the first hour of his birth, the 6-foot-6 newborn was able to stand. He’s grown 3 inches in the past month, and he and his mom are thriving, according to the zoo.

He joins Mosi, born in late January, and Kay, born a month later, and six adults.

The zoo added giraffes in 2019 as part of its $25 million expansion, and participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ long-term species survival plan for giraffes, which dictates the distribution of animals to try to keep their genetics diverse.

Visitors can meet Mario starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at its outdoor giraffe deck.

-- Peter Salter

