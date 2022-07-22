Watch now: Third giraffe calf of 2022 born at Lincoln Children's Zoo

The herd of giraffes at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo grew again last month.
The zoo announced Friday that Mario -- its first male calf, and the third giraffe calf delivered this year -- was born June 23 to Kendy, one of the zoo’s five adult females.
Mario was born 6-foot-6, but has since grown 3 inches.
Courtesy photo
Within the first hour of his birth, the 6-foot-6 newborn was able to stand. He’s grown 3 inches in the past month, and he and his mom are thriving, according to the zoo.
He joins Mosi, born in late January, and Kay, born a month later, and six adults.
The zoo added giraffes in 2019 as part of its $25 million expansion, and participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ long-term species survival plan for giraffes, which dictates the distribution of animals to try to keep their genetics diverse.
Visitors can meet Mario starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at its outdoor giraffe deck.
Photos: Cheetahs prepare for first show at Lincoln Children's Zoo
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, rounds a corner in the 200-foot run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, prowls the cheetah enclosure on Monday at Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, is rewarded with meat for responding to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, responds to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel in the cheetah run on Monday at Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, responds to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run on at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, responds to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
10-year-old Bella chases her dog toy Monday in the Lincoln Children's Zoo cheetah run. The zoo will start giving cheetah shows at 10:30 a.m. daily.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run on at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, is responds to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Amphitheatre seating flanks the cheetah run near the Ellie the Elephant play structure at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Shaded seating for 200 people flanks the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on Monday at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on Monday at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
Lincoln, NE - 6/14/2021 - With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Lincoln Children's Zoo. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on Monday at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
Ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on June 14 at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.