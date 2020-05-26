WATCH NOW: 'They can see all of their favorites' – Zoo plans to reopen Monday with outdoor Wildlife Walk

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ten weeks after he was forced to close the gates on his new-and-improved Lincoln Children’s Zoo, John Chapo has a plan to reopen.

But on a modified basis, and with structured social distancing and plenty of hand sanitizer.

“Our team has been preparing since the closure to reopen the zoo, in the safest and most responsible way possible,” the zoo’s president and CEO said late last week. “It’s important for us to once again connect with our community.”

And that will start Monday, when the zoo introduces its new Wildlife Walk, a one-way path designed to carry controlled groups of zoo visitors past all of its outdoor animal exhibits.

“They can see all of their favorites, the tigers romping around in their habitat … they’ll be able to feed the giraffes as well, and we’ll have the red pandas walking overhead,” Chapo said.

Visitors will also get to meet Atë (pronounced Atay), the colobus monkey born in January and named after the Greek goddess of mischief. “She’s bouncing all around her habitat, and she’ll be a featured star.”