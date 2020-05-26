WATCH NOW: 'They can see all of their favorites' – Zoo plans to reopen Monday with outdoor Wildlife Walk

Ten weeks after he was forced to close the gates on his new-and-improved Lincoln Children’s Zoo, John Chapo has a plan to reopen.
But on a modified basis, and with structured social distancing and plenty of hand sanitizer.
“Our team has been preparing since the closure to reopen the zoo, in the safest and most responsible way possible,” the zoo’s president and CEO said late last week. “It’s important for us to once again connect with our community.”
And that will start Monday, when the zoo introduces its new Wildlife Walk, a one-way path designed to carry controlled groups of zoo visitors past all of its outdoor animal exhibits.
“They can see all of their favorites, the tigers romping around in their habitat … they’ll be able to feed the giraffes as well, and we’ll have the red pandas walking overhead,” Chapo said.
Visitors will also get to meet Atë (pronounced Atay), the colobus monkey born in January and named after the Greek goddess of mischief. “She’s bouncing all around her habitat, and she’ll be a featured star.”
But they won’t get to enter any of the inside areas, such as the gift shop or the Secret Jungle — the towering and tunnel-filled play structure built alongside the spider monkey display — or the Animal Kingdom or The Hive. At least not until pandemic restrictions are further loosened.
Here’s how the Wildlife Walk will work:
* The self-guided path will be marked with signs and stickers instructing guests where to walk and where to stand.
* Advance tickets are required and will be available only online starting Friday. Zoo members won’t pay extra; nonmembers will pay normal admission (adults: $13.95; kids 2-12: $11.95; seniors 62 or older: $11.95; kids under 2: free). Members and nonmembers are limited to six tickets at a time.
* The zoo will allow 30 guests through the gate every 15 minutes to provide space between them.
* Zoo guests are encouraged to wear masks, and sanitizer and wash areas will be available.
* Staff will wear personal protection equipment, have their temperatures taken when reporting to work and will routinely sanitize high-touch areas such as doors, benches, tables and chairs.
* Other high-touch areas — play structures, drinking fountains and statues — will be inaccessible.
* The zoo will expand its hours to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There won’t be a time limit for guests to get in and out, but Chapo estimated the Wildlife Walk to take about an hour to fully experience.
This wasn’t the season that Chapo and the zoo expected. A year ago, it cut the ribbon on a $23 million, 10-acre expansion — adding tigers and giraffes and spider monkeys, among other exhibits — and transitioned from a seasonal attraction to a year-round destination.
And its new attendance numbers were surprising even to him, jumping 50% over the year before and staying there through the summer. On peak days, more than 3,000 guests were coming through the gates.
The Wildlife Walk crowd restrictions will cap the daily guest list at 1,200 — 120 per hour for 10 hours.
Still, it’s a safe start, Chapo said.
“We feel very confident we can offer a safe and enjoyable way for our guests to rediscover their Lincoln Children’s Zoo.”
The scene in Lincoln
Michener
Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day Weekend
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Restaurants Reopen
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Wishtree
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall, 5.1
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Huntington
Beechner Field
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Russ's Market
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.