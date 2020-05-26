You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: 'They can see all of their favorites' – Zoo plans to reopen Monday with outdoor Wildlife Walk
Zoo's new monkey

Atë, a colobus monkey born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in January, will be on display when the public returns June 1.

 Courtesy photo

Ten weeks after he was forced to close the gates on his new-and-improved Lincoln Children’s Zoo, John Chapo has a plan to reopen. 

But on a modified basis, and with structured social distancing and plenty of hand sanitizer.

“Our team has been preparing since the closure to reopen the zoo, in the safest and most responsible way possible,” the zoo’s president and CEO said late last week. “It’s important for us to once again connect with our community.”

And that will start Monday, when the zoo introduces its new Wildlife Walk, a one-way path designed to carry controlled groups of zoo visitors past all of its outdoor animal exhibits.

Lincoln Children's Zoo Wildlife Walk

Starting June 1, the Lincoln Children's Zoo will reopen with its outside-only Wildlife Walk, a one-way path past its animal exhibits.

“They can see all of their favorites, the tigers romping around in their habitat … they’ll be able to feed the giraffes as well, and we’ll have the red pandas walking overhead,” Chapo said.

Visitors will also get to meet Atë (pronounced Atay), the colobus monkey born in January and named after the Greek goddess of mischief. “She’s bouncing all around her habitat, and she’ll be a featured star.”

But they won’t get to enter any of the inside areas, such as the gift shop or the Secret Jungle — the towering and tunnel-filled play structure built alongside the spider monkey display — or the Animal Kingdom or The Hive. At least not until pandemic restrictions are further loosened.

Here’s how the Wildlife Walk will work:

* The self-guided path will be marked with signs and stickers instructing guests where to walk and where to stand.

* Advance tickets are required and will be available only online starting Friday. Zoo members won’t pay extra; nonmembers will pay normal admission (adults: $13.95; kids 2-12: $11.95; seniors 62 or older: $11.95; kids under 2: free). Members and nonmembers are limited to six tickets at a time.

* The zoo will allow 30 guests through the gate every 15 minutes to provide space between them.

* Zoo guests are encouraged to wear masks, and sanitizer and wash areas will be available.

* Staff will wear personal protection equipment, have their temperatures taken when reporting to work and will routinely sanitize high-touch areas such as doors, benches, tables and chairs.

* Other high-touch areas — play structures, drinking fountains and statues — will be inaccessible.

* The zoo will expand its hours to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There won’t be a time limit for guests to get in and out, but Chapo estimated the Wildlife Walk to take about an hour to fully experience.

This wasn’t the season that Chapo and the zoo expected. A year ago, it cut the ribbon on a $23 million, 10-acre expansion — adding tigers and giraffes and spider monkeys, among other exhibits — and transitioned from a seasonal attraction to a year-round destination.

And its new attendance numbers were surprising even to him, jumping 50% over the year before and staying there through the summer. On peak days, more than 3,000 guests were coming through the gates.

The Wildlife Walk crowd restrictions will cap the daily guest list at 1,200 — 120 per hour for 10 hours.

Still, it’s a safe start, Chapo said.

“We feel very confident we can offer a safe and enjoyable way for our guests to rediscover their Lincoln Children’s Zoo.”

The scene in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

