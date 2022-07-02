 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Therapy dog to join UNL Police this month

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department will soon be getting a four-legged friend that's different from a traditional police dog.

An 18-month-old labradoodle therapy dog named Hershey will soon be a graduate of Domesti-PUPS, an organization that provides therapy dogs, service dogs for persons with disabilities and obedience-trained rescue dogs.

Hershey walks campus

New student enrollment leader Gabrielle Modica gives Hershey a last bit of attention outside the Cather Dining Center before leading students on a campus tour.

The organization is preparing Hershey through training and testing before UNLPD will adopt him.

In partnership with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Hershey and other pups receive some of their training from inmates, while also receiving training from professional handlers in the community.

Although Hershey won't be joining the department until mid-July, he's already made several appearances on campus.

Sara Haake, UNLPD's dispatch director, believes having Hershey on the force will be a great community outreach opportunity and help bridge barriers.

“It’s about building partnerships with young adults that are going through our campus, our visitors and our staff and faculty," Haake said.

Once adopted, Hershey's handler will be a civilian member of the police department who will take him around both City Campus and East Campus for various responsibilities, including:

* Everyday interactions with staff, faculty, students and visitors.

* Providing support for all UNLPD members.

* Providing comfort and support for victims of crime during interviews.

* Providing opportunities to bridge communication barriers.

* Providing opportunities to start conversations with parties that otherwise may have avoided personnel in uniform.

* Allowing UNLPD members to connect with the larger community in a positive and informal way.

According to Haake, Hershey's adoption process has taken longer than anticipated because of his training and funding.

"As a public institution, we don't use budget funds for something like this. So the ability for us to bring Hershey into our department is really based on the generosity and support of our stakeholders and community," Haake said.

In order to bring Hershey into the department, UNLPD created a monthlong fundraiser seeking to raise $8,000.

The fundraiser will help offset the $5,175 cost of acquiring Hershey and one year of basic essentials such as food, leashes, a bed and a crate.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

