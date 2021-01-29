 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: The making of the vegan dragon protecting 11th Street in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Watch now: The making of the vegan dragon protecting 11th Street in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

David Manzanares watched the snow falling on Lincoln on Monday and thought of sand.

As a boy, he would make sculptures on Mexico’s beaches. Simple animals and human figures at first; larger creations as he grew older and became an artist.

Why not turn this snow into something, too? That afternoon, he logged onto Facebook: “I am making snow sculptures for business and individuals on Wednesday and Thursday, PM me for details.”

Pepe Fierro answered the post. Before the pandemic, the owner of Pepe’s Bistro on South 11th Street would budget money every month to support local artists and musicians.

“Since I haven’t done that in a while, I was like, ‘Here we go.’”

Snow dragon

Pepe Fierro, who owns Pepe's Bistro, commissioned a snow sculpture outside his vegan restaurant on 11th Street. After David Manzanares created a dragon, Fierro named it Vragon — the vegan dragon.

The artist arrived Thursday, sized up the snow pile that had been cleared from Pepe’s parking spots and got busy with his shovel and bucket.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Manzanares spent several hours digging snow from one spot, adding snow to another, slowly rearranging the pile into an SUV-sized dragon, its long tail curled around the nearest street sign.

He finished it off with several cans of spray paint. Orange and blue for its scales; green for the ridges on its back; black for its eyes.

Fierro, who runs a vegan restaurant, made an offering, presenting the dragon with a gift of sweet peppers, kale, banana squash and oranges.

'It became more important' -- Two-story mural takes a personal turn for Lincoln artist

Then he named it Vragon — the peaceful vegan dragon who protects vegetables and watches over the neighborhood.

But on Friday, the neighborhood was watching the dragon, which had emerged the day before from a snowbank across the street from Everett Elementary School.

“What makes it worthwhile was all the moms and dads walking their kids to school,” Fierro said. “They were getting their cameras out and they were taking pictures of the vegan dragon.”

South of Downtown community rallies to support Lincoln restaurant owner after prostate surgery
‘Really, really ambitious project’ — Two-story Lincoln mural to tell story of loss, life and culture during the time of COVID-19

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LPS, UNL cancel Monday classes as snowstorm hits
Local

LPS, UNL cancel Monday classes as snowstorm hits

  • Updated

“This is what I would consider to be a historic event as far as snowfall,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Valley office. “We typically don’t see this kind of snowfall at this time of year.”

Watch Now: Related Video

More Than Numbers: Nebraskans lost to COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News