Watch now: The making of the vegan dragon protecting 11th Street in Lincoln

David Manzanares watched the snow falling on Lincoln on Monday and thought of sand.
As a boy, he would make sculptures on Mexico’s beaches. Simple animals and human figures at first; larger creations as he grew older and became an artist.
Why not turn this snow into something, too? That afternoon, he logged onto Facebook: “I am making snow sculptures for business and individuals on Wednesday and Thursday, PM me for details.”
Pepe Fierro answered the post. Before the pandemic, the owner of Pepe’s Bistro on South 11th Street would budget money every month to support local artists and musicians.
“Since I haven’t done that in a while, I was like, ‘Here we go.’”
The artist arrived Thursday, sized up the snow pile that had been cleared from Pepe’s parking spots and got busy with his shovel and bucket.
Manzanares spent several hours digging snow from one spot, adding snow to another, slowly rearranging the pile into an SUV-sized dragon, its long tail curled around the nearest street sign.
He finished it off with several cans of spray paint. Orange and blue for its scales; green for the ridges on its back; black for its eyes.
Fierro, who runs a vegan restaurant, made an offering, presenting the dragon with a gift of sweet peppers, kale, banana squash and oranges.
Then he named it Vragon — the peaceful vegan dragon who protects vegetables and watches over the neighborhood.
But on Friday, the neighborhood was watching the dragon, which had emerged the day before from a snowbank across the street from Everett Elementary School.
“What makes it worthwhile was all the moms and dads walking their kids to school,” Fierro said. “They were getting their cameras out and they were taking pictures of the vegan dragon.”
‘Really, really ambitious project’ — Two-story Lincoln mural to tell story of loss, life and culture during the time of COVID-19
South Lincoln drone
Watch Now: Doggy fun in the snow
Snow fort
Angel
6-foot-tall icicle
Buried in snow
Tank
Pictures are of Caleb Morrow (aka the Abominable Snowman ☃️)
Air mattress
Watch Now: Swimming in the snow
Snow day fun
Snow
Snowy hands
Snowman
Piling on the play set
Snow day
Caleb Morrow
Throwing daughter in snow
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter