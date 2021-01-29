Watch now: The making of the vegan dragon protecting 11th Street in Lincoln

David Manzanares watched the snow falling on Lincoln on Monday and thought of sand.

As a boy, he would make sculptures on Mexico’s beaches. Simple animals and human figures at first; larger creations as he grew older and became an artist.

Why not turn this snow into something, too? That afternoon, he logged onto Facebook: “I am making snow sculptures for business and individuals on Wednesday and Thursday, PM me for details.”

Pepe Fierro answered the post. Before the pandemic, the owner of Pepe’s Bistro on South 11th Street would budget money every month to support local artists and musicians.

“Since I haven’t done that in a while, I was like, ‘Here we go.’”

The artist arrived Thursday, sized up the snow pile that had been cleared from Pepe’s parking spots and got busy with his shovel and bucket.

Manzanares spent several hours digging snow from one spot, adding snow to another, slowly rearranging the pile into an SUV-sized dragon, its long tail curled around the nearest street sign.

He finished it off with several cans of spray paint. Orange and blue for its scales; green for the ridges on its back; black for its eyes.