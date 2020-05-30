WATCH NOW: Tear gas deployed as protesters, police clash at County-City Building

Protesters returned to the streets in Lincoln on Saturday evening, criss-crossing the city, from the state Capitol, 3 miles east to 48th and R streets and back downtown.
For the most part, the protest was peaceful as police attempted to keep their distance from protesters who moved across the city.
That changed, however, as protesters and law enforcement clashed on the steps of the County-City Building in the 11 o'clock hour.
A series of tear gas canisters were deployed on protesters who were hurling objects at law enforcement officers in riot gear at 11:30 p.m., sending the protesters scrambling into 10th Street.
The occasional volley of tear gas continued for several minutes. Across the street, glass was breaking at the Landmark Centre and adjacent office buildings.
Other protesters moved on to the Capitol and other areas of downtown.
Earlier, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister spoke to the group that gathered at the Capitol on Saturday afternoon, again condemning the actions of police in Minneapolis that led to George Floyd's death earlier this week and sparked protests across the country.
In Lincoln, the protest started before 7 p.m. at the Capitol and moved north, with protesters chanting "No justice, no peace" and slowing traffic as they marched.
They turned west on O Street, chanting "I can't breathe" and "Hands up, don't shoot," then turned south toward the County-City Building while walking into oncoming traffic on 10th Street.
As they marched, some protesters used spray paint on the street, barricades and light posts.
At the County-City Building, protesters voiced anger at law enforcement officers in riot gear posted at the building's entrance.
By 8:15, the protesters had marched past the Capitol again and returned to O Street heading east. After pausing, the march continued eastward and reached 27th and O streets by 8:30, blocking all four directions of the intersection.
Some in the group began handing out water bottles as the protesters reached 48th and O, with people in the crowd saying they were there for the long haul.
Matt Steger said he joined the protest after his employer, a restaurant on O Street, decided to close early on Saturday.
The Rev. Tremaine Combs of Mount Zion Baptist Church followed Saturday's protest after speaking to the group at the Capitol.
He said he was out Saturday evening to combat injustice and inequality among certain races. While concerned about destruction of property, he said he understands the resentment many are feeling.
In the 10 o'clock hour, the group was back at the Capitol, where fireworks rose overhead.
Earlier, a seemingly peaceful protest that started Friday night turned violent after a vehicle hit someone standing on O Street, Lincoln police said.
The violence Saturday morning centered on EZ Go, a convenience store at 26th and O streets that sat dark and encircled by crime tape as protesters passed Saturday night.
Police reported eight injuries and nine incidents of vandalism linked to the Saturday morning protest. Within hours, city leaders organized a news conference to urge calm and peaceful protests.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
