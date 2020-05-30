WATCH NOW: Tear gas deployed as protesters, police clash at County-City Building

They turned west on O Street, chanting "I can't breathe" and "Hands up, don't shoot," then turned south toward the County-City Building while walking into oncoming traffic on 10th Street.

As they marched, some protesters used spray paint on the street, barricades and light posts.

At the County-City Building, protesters voiced anger at law enforcement officers in riot gear posted at the building's entrance.

By 8:15, the protesters had marched past the Capitol again and returned to O Street heading east. After pausing, the march continued eastward and reached 27th and O streets by 8:30, blocking all four directions of the intersection.

Some in the group began handing out water bottles as the protesters reached 48th and O, with people in the crowd saying they were there for the long haul.

Matt Steger said he joined the protest after his employer, a restaurant on O Street, decided to close early on Saturday.

The Rev. Tremaine Combs of Mount Zion Baptist Church followed Saturday's protest after speaking to the group at the Capitol.