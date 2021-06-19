Watch now: 'Surrounding the Capitol with light and love' — Lincoln holds first pride parade

At Lincoln’s first pride parade Saturday morning, participants and spectators decked out in rainbows and pride flags circled the state Capitol.
Star City Pride hosted the event, which was followed by the organization’s annual pride festival.
The parade was to show Lincoln’s support for the LGBTQ community, and the theme was "Together We Rise," said Dan Huntley, Star City Pride's vice president and one of the parade’s emcees.
“We'll be going around the Capitol building, surrounding the Capitol with light and love, as we like to say,” he said.
Community organizers have been wanting to hold a pride parade in Lincoln for a while, Huntley said.
“It was something that was a long time coming,” he said. “It just took the right people coming together to make it happen.”
Star City Pride actually planned to hold its first parade in 2020, but the event had to be moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was nice to be able to hold the parade in a virtual fashion last year, Huntley said, but that couldn’t compare with this year’s in-person event.
“To be able to be here and to see people and to see faces, and see the flags, and see the positive energy, is so exciting,” he said. “To be able to do this for people and give them this experience is really special.”
People of all ages gathered to watch the parade along K Street and surrounding streets, many wearing rainbow clothing and flying different pride flag renditions.
Huntley said the parade had almost 40 participants, which included local businesses, nonprofits and churches. Some had floats or rode in decorated cars and others walked in large groups.
Following the parade, Star City Pride continued its annual downtown Lincoln pride festival that kicked off Friday and continued Saturday. The festival included vendors, food trucks and live music.
Eden Elder said he knew he couldn’t miss Lincoln’s first pride parade and brought his daughter, as well as a large pride flag that usually flies on his front porch.
“I didn't realize it was the first ever pride parade Lincoln has ever had, so that was another reason I was like ‘I have to show up,’” he said. “This is history, really, if you ask me.”
Other attendees came from outside of Lincoln. Darla Zink and Jan Afrank drove from Omaha for the parade and said to them it represented much-needed progress toward acceptance in Lincoln.
“We need to throw open the doors of our state and stop our brain drain — keep our young people here, and we need to show that we're inclusive to be able to do that,” Zink said.
Married couple Danielle and Grace Samson said it was great to see so much support for the LGBTQ community in Lincoln and they appreciated they could attend a parade in their hometown and not have to drive to one in Omaha.
“It's reassuring, to live in such a conservative place, that there's so much support,” Danielle said.
Sky Black said he viewed Saturday’s parade as a sign of Lincoln’s progress on social justice issues, along with support the community has shown over the last year for movements such as Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate.
“I think it's the start for something even better,” he said. “I think we can definitely improve with the outcome, the reach, the response, and we can only go up from here.”
Photos: Hundreds gather at Capitol for pride parade
