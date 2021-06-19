Watch now: 'Surrounding the Capitol with light and love' — Lincoln holds first ever pride parade

At Lincoln’s first ever pride parade Saturday morning, participants and spectators decked out in rainbows and pride flags circled the Nebraska Capitol.

Star City Pride hosted the event, which was followed by the organization’s annual pride festival.

The parade was to show Lincoln’s support for the LGBTQ community, and the theme was "Together We Rise," Star City Pride’s vice president and one of the parade’s emcees Dan Huntley said.

“We'll be going around the Capitol building, surrounding the Capitol with light and love, as we like to say,” he said.

Community organizers have been wanting to hold a pride parade in Lincoln for a while, Huntley said.

“It was something that was a long time coming,” he said. “It just took the right people coming together to make it happen.”

Star City Pride actually planned to hold its first parade in 2020, but the event had to be moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was nice to be able to hold the parade in a virtual fashion last year, Huntley said, but that couldn’t compare with this year’s in-person event.