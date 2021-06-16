Watch Now: Shows go on at Lincoln Children’s Zoo, and cheetahs will set the pace

Unlike most cat species, cheetah claws are only semi-retractable, so they’re always available to serve as cleats, giving them traction. Their tails double as rudders, helping them turn on a dime to catch elusive prey. Their oversized nasal cavities allow more oxygen.

And their flexible spines let them cover up to 20 feet per stride. “As she’s running, her legs will fully extend — front legs in front, back legs in back — and all of a sudden when completing a stride, her legs will cross underneath her and her back is going to go ahead and move upward."

You’re going to notice some of this, Johanson said, when Bella runs.

But it was hard, because Bella was a blur of fur after the gate opened and a winch-reeled string pulled her favorite toy around the run, staying just slightly ahead of her until the end.

“That is one of her most prized possessions in the whole wild world,” Johanson said, watching the cheetah finally catch up to it. “And she’s got it.”

The show wasn’t over yet. After the run, Hazel brought Bella up to the fence, within feet of the seats, and demonstrated the results of their training. With commands, prompts and treats, Hazel had the big cat heel, sit, walk beside her, lay down and lay on her side.

