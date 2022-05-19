Watch now: 'She needed some place to be' — Mother of Ukrainian student arrives in Lincoln after monthslong journey

United Airlines Flight 3988 lands ahead of schedule, touching down in Lincoln 23 minutes earlier than planned.

Just outside the security checkpoint, Yuliia Iziumova shifts nervously as the first passengers emerge from the terminal on Wednesday.

Tossing her dark, waist-length hair over her shoulder, and wiping tears away, Iziumova raises a homemade sign, a white poster board colored with a blue and yellow ribbon winding from edge to edge.

In the corners are paper flowers, also blue and yellow and trimmed with green leaves, glued to the sign, bordering the message written in cursive lettering: “Welcome.”

“They are so slow,” Iziumova says aloud to herself. “I don’t even know what they’re wearing.”

A dozen more passengers shuffle by, some on their way to the baggage claim downstairs, and others out of the quiet airport into the even quieter spring night.

Soon, a woman with the same long, dark hair and dark eyes, bearing more than a passing resemblance to Iziumova, appears from around the corner.

It’s Yuliia’s mother, Oksana.

The two look at each other with a combination of relief and disbelief. Yuliia’s smile squeezes more tears out of her eyes as Oksana looks her daughter up and down, covering her mouth as emotions wash over her.

They move in for a hug, the first embrace the two have shared in more than three years, while speaking Ukrainian.

Then, Oksana pulls back and studies the sign Yuliia is still holding.

“Let me see it,” she says.

“Welcome,” her daughter replies.

***

For Oksana Iziumova, Wednesday night’s arrival put her in Nebraska a year earlier than planned.

The last time she hugged Yuliia, the two were in their home country of Ukraine on the shores of the Black Sea.

Oksana pledged to travel to Lincoln in 2023 to watch her daughter accept degrees in integrated data science and German from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

But then the Russian tanks rolled into the Eastern European country in February, throwing the Iziumovas’ world – and millions of others’ – into chaos.

With explosions ringing in the distance from her home in Odessa, and at the urging of Yuliia, Oksana packed what possessions she could into her car and fled the country the day the invasion began, driving west to Moldova.

She later found refuge in Germany with the help of Matthew Wegener, a Lincoln man whose family hosted Yuliia as a high school exchange student, and under a plan cobbled together by family, friends and acquaintances across two continents.

Still, for Yuliia, the haven her mother had settled into in Neu-Ulm, Germany, on the banks of the Danube River, was not far enough away from the bloody conflict still raging in Ukraine.

“I was pleased with the fact that she was safe, but I think I want her to be here,” Yuliia said prior to Oksana’s arrival in Lincoln on Wednesday. “That was our goal from the beginning.”

The Iziumovas had heard of other Ukrainians who had fled the country returning home, tiring of a living in a land that isn’t their own, or wanting to assess what remained of their life after the Russian incursion.

Yuliia said the prospect of her mother returning to an uncertain situation in Ukraine, where intense fighting is still taking place, was unnerving.

“In Germany, I have no control over what she does and doesn’t do,” she said.

Bringing her mother to the United States wasn’t easy, however.

Wegener, who flew to Europe in early March, where he met Oksana in Hungary before escorting her to Germany, said programs to help individuals fleeing dangerous situations travel to the U.S. were inundated with applications, primarily from Ukrainians.

The two weeks Wegener planned to stay in Europe soon turned into three weeks. Then a month. Then two months.

“I moved my flight eight times,” he said. “There was always a little bit of hope that something was going to happen in the next week, then it didn’t.

“Then it didn’t, then it didn’t,” he added.

As Wegener and the team of hosts that had welcomed the pair to Germany examined ways to emigrate to the U.S. under humanitarian parole, reaching out to Sen. Deb Fischer’s office to request a check on the status at one point, coworkers from Lincoln flagged a new program — Uniting for Ukraine — that prioritized cases like Oksana’s.

The application was submitted on April 28, three days after Uniting for Ukraine went into effect.

By May 7, everything was finalized, Wegener said.

“The communication was still a little rough. We were looking for travel documents to be sent to us,” he explained. “On (May 13) is when we realized they were sitting in our inbox.”

***

Back in Lincoln, at the end of finals week at Nebraska Wesleyan, Yuliia was talking on the phone with her boyfriend, Logan Tackett, when a new email popped up.

It was two plane tickets, one for Wegener and one for her mother.

“I messaged Matthew, ‘Are you coming?’” she said. “It just kind of appeared out of nowhere.”

After several false starts, waiting to hear from U.S. immigration officials, and a bout of COVID-19, Wegener told Yuliia it appeared to be the real thing this time.

On Tuesday, Wegener and Oksana packed their belongings — Oksana stuffed as much as she could into a trio of suitcases — and said goodbye to their friends in Neu-Ulm, where they had become a part of the community for two months, going out to music venues and taking in a soccer game.

Traveling to Munich, Wegener and Oksana got a head start on the trip home Wednesday, flying directly to Chicago before the evening flight to Lincoln.

“It was a long day,” Wegener said. He laughs, reconsiders: “A long couple of months.”

But it was worth it.

Despite not speaking each other's language, and traveling through countries where neither had been before, Wegener and Oksana learned to communicate, and bonded over their shared experience, and love for Yuliia, whom they both see as a daughter.

“I kept telling her while I was there, ‘I’m not here for you, I’m here for Yuliia,’” Wegener joked. “She became our daughter, too.”

Oksana will move into the Wegener’s home after meeting Wegener's wife, Donna Gould, and daughter, Verity, for the first time on Wednesday.

She'll live in the same room where Yuliia spent her years while she attended Lincoln High, while both families figure out what comes next.

“She needed some place to be. She doesn’t have any relatives outside of Ukraine, her daughter is here, it just made sense.”

Hugging her daughter once more, Oksana said she didn’t sleep for several nights before their reunion, anticipating what it would feel like to be with her once more in a new place.

At least for a moment, the unspeakable sadness brought by the images broadcast from the war in Ukraine, the uncertainty about the future for both the country and its people, and the stress of moving a life halfway around the world had melted away.

“I’m tired, but happy we’re together.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.