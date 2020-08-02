Watch Now: Seven languages, one message: I wear because I care

The moms talk about their lives.

During the pandemic, those meetings have been on a computer screen, their faces in little boxes.

In May, talk turned to COVID-19, a virus that was disproportionately affecting their friends and neighbors.

“Some of the moms were expressing concerns that some of the men were not using precautions,” Asboe said. “Not wearing a mask, congregating at houses.”

Breastfeeding educator Khamisa Abdalla saw the consequences unfold in her Sudanese community.

“Many wives get COVID because the husband goes around to places and she gets it and everyone at home gets it,” she said. “We thought it was a good idea to have some men to stand and say, ‘You have to do this and this.’”

Using social media made sense. It was free. Most people had access. Asboe’s husband, Alex, a worship minister at Capital City Christian Church, had been working putting together videos there.

He offered to help. He offered tips for shooting the videos and edited all the clips together.

The moms thought it would be easy to find dads to film, but some of the women struggled.