Watch Now: Santa visits tiniest babies at Bryan East
Watch Now: Santa visits tiniest babies at Bryan East

Santa made an early stop to see 20+ babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Bryan Health this past week.

He was able to keep his annual tradition of visiting the tiniest babies because he is fully vaccinated and followed enhanced safety protocols.

Bryan said in a news release that Santa checked his list twice and confirmed that all patients are on the nice list.

Zelee Martin is a patient in the NICU; she was born 10 weeks before her due date. Mother Brin Martin is hopeful the baby will be discharged home to Palisade around Christmas.

“It’s definitely tough being in the NICU over the holidays,” she said. “But this is also Zelee’s first visit with Santa. We took a lot of pictures to send to grandparents, aunts and uncles. It’s a memory we’ll always look back on and realize how special it was.”

