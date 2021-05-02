Watch now: Runners happy to have in-person marathon back

Larson and her husband, Brian, both of Waverly, had planned on running a race in Kansas this weekend, but when it was canceled they figured they would help support their local running friends, she said.

The cancelation of other Midwest marathons is also what brought Ross and Cecilia Toldstedt to Lincoln on Sunday from Bismarck, North Dakota. The pair, who regularly travel to run marathons with their running club in Bismarck, were there to cheer on two other members. Ross had planned on running the half marathon as well, but hurt his back shortly before their trip.

“It’s very nice to be back (to having marathons),” Ross said. “We had to search to find one. They have been canceled all over, so when we saw Lincoln’s wasn’t and saw it was only a day’s drive we figured, ‘Why not?’”

The Toldstedts set up camp in the shade near Sunken Gardens on Capitol Parkway, close to where Menda Lear sat cheering on her future son-in-law, Nate Mattison.

“Let’s go Nate, you can do it, good job!” she yelled as she filmed him coming by just before 11 a.m.

Lear said she was happy to be back to spectating after the setbacks in 2020.