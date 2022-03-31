Watch now: Rejected at birth, Lincoln zoo's newest giraffe calf thriving, ready to meet public

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo staff worked through the night to keep their newest baby alive.

A month earlier, they had successfully delivered their first giraffe. But on Feb. 27, they were struggling with their second, a 5-foot-10, 125-pound calf named Kay.

Her first-time mother had rejected her. The team tried, again and again, to introduce the two, but the mother wasn’t interested.

“If the baby tried to feed, she’d run away,” said Trent Shrader, the zoo’s director of veterinary medicine and conservation.

That was a problem. A mother’s milk contains the colostrum that kick-starts a calf’s immune system. “It’s the most important first action of life,” Shrader said. “Since Kay missed that, it made her vulnerable to get an infection.”

The zoo’s team decided to separate the two, to try to hand-rear and bottle-feed the calf. But they also knew, historically, that’s rarely successful, Shrader said.

“It’s not considered a regular event.”

But here’s what they didn’t know then. For everything that went wrong last month, more would go right — with help from San Diego, Omaha and a burned-up dairy near Denton — and the public will get to meet a healthy 205-pound Baby Kay on Thursday.

* * *

Kay was sick by her second day, already suffering from a respiratory infection. Shrader and his team gave her IV antibiotics and fluids, but they needed something more.

They found it at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, which had giraffe plasma in its freezers — from one of its animals that has been trained to donate. Doorly staff delivered it, and the Lincoln team transferred the plasma to Kay.

“And that’s what saved her life,” Shrader said.

But she wasn’t thriving yet. She had the respiratory infection. She had a fever. And she still wasn’t eating; she wouldn’t even touch the calf milk replacer they offered her.

They got on the phone with Lissa McCaffree, their new curator — overseeing all of Lincoln’s zookeepers — who hadn’t yet moved from the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park, where she worked in the neonatal unit.

McCaffree suggested feeding Kay goat’s milk.

The Lincoln staff made a run to Whole Foods. “And she devoured it,” said lead giraffe-keeper Nikki Page. “It went down so well.”

But they needed gallons of it.

They found it southwest of Lincoln, at Shadow Brook Farms and Dutch Girl Creamery. A day after Kay was born, an electrical fire destroyed the farm’s cheese factory, where it processed the milk from its 100 goats.

The goats were still producing milk, and the milk had to go somewhere. So the farm’s owners posted a plea on social media: We have all of this milk; come and get it.

“We got some calls from sheep and goat people,” said co-owner Charuth Van Beuzekom. “And then, all of a sudden, we get a call from the zoo.”

The pipeline opened early last month. The farm is now selling the zoo, at a discounted price, 5 to 7 gallons of goat’s milk every two or three days, she said.

They’re still dumping 300 gallons a week — they milk 50 gallons daily — but Van Beuzekom is pleased some of their surplus is keeping Kay healthy.

“We’re super-happy to be feeding that little baby,” she said. “And I heard she’s going to be drinking more the bigger it gets.”

She is. At first, Kay was drinking three liters a day, and required a feeding every few hours. Until last week, a team of zoo staffers divided up the nights, with some of them reporting for work at midnight, and at 3 a.m., and at 6, to warm the milk and bottle-feed the baby giraffe.

Now, she’s drinking up to nine liters a day, and milk will remain a staple of her diet for the next eight months.

The zoo is grateful for Shadow Brook’s steady supply, said president and CEO Evan Killeen.

“They’ve been a fantastic partner through all of this, giving us all the milk the baby needed.”

* * *

Kay is thriving now. She’s put on 8 inches and 80 pounds.

She gets along with the other seven giraffes, including her mother, Allie — though they treat each other more like friends than parent and child, Shrader said.

“She’s running around at full speed, completely integrated with the rest of the giraffes here.”

She won’t stay with them. As with Mosi — Lincoln’s first giraffe calf, born in late January — Kay will eventually move to another zoo and be paired with a male for breeding. Her transfer will be part of the zoo’s participation in the long-term species survival plan for giraffes, which plots the distribution of the animals to keep their genetics diverse.

But that won’t happen for a year or two. And the zoo will introduce her to the public Thursday — something Killeen might not have predicted a month ago.

“For us to have this happen on our second baby, and have it be successful, is really a combination of talent, a baby with the right spirit, and a little bit of serendipity.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.