Watch now: Red panda born earlier this summer at Lincoln Children's Zoo

The first red panda born at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in eight years is keeping herself scarce.
Betty, born June 4 to first-time mom Tian and father Liu, has access to the exhibit space, but has so far stayed in her behind-the-scenes nesting boxes, learning how to move and climb and develop her motor skills.
She’ll likely stay back there until later this fall, the zoo said Wednesday in its birth announcement.
The zoo’s staff had to get creative when building Betty’s first home. In the wild, red female pandas that give birth will use a series of tree hollows or crevices for nests, moving their cubs from place to place. So zookeepers built a half-dozen bamboo boxes and lined them with wood wool.
Red pandas are considered endangered, and the zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ long-term species survival plan, which dictates the breeding and distribution of animals to try to keep their genetics diverse.
