Watch Now: Rappelling down Lincoln's Cornhusker Marriott for charity

About 140 feet above South 13th Street, I was told to dangle my heels over the edge of the Cornhusker Marriott.
The ropes and harness would catch me, helpers with Over the Edge told me, and they were right. From there, it took me just shy of four minutes to rappel down the hotel building Thursday evening.
A trainer on the roof accurately described the short journey straight down as basically walking backward or tiptoeing down the building. Though it feels counterintuitive while dangling off the side of a tall building, I learned somewhere near the third floor that I moved faster while my legs were straightened.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, on the rope to my right, did just that and completed the trek down the side of the building even faster. We were soon followed by Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief David Engler and Lincoln Police Department Capt. Jason Stille.
The annual event raises money for the Cornhusker Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and people can descend the building Friday.
For more information, visit
www.cornhuskercouncil.org.
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Lincoln, Nebraska - 07/19/2021 - Marcus Williams helps Lydia Lucas try on her new hat at the Heads or Tails Hats booth at the NHSFR Rodeo & Horse Expo on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Lancaster Event Center. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for July
Lincoln, NE - 7/14/2021 - Former University of Nebraska Athletic Director Tom Osborne (L) speaks with new athletic director Trev Alberts on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for July
LINCOLN, NEB. - 07/10/2021 - Lancaster County Agriculture Society Secretary John Cooper (right) and board member Bryce Doeschot (center) work with Lancaster Eventer Center Operations Manager Neal Huss (left) to clean up damage from an overnight storm which destroyed temporary horse stalls on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The event center is looking for volunteers to show up Sunday at 8 am to help with the clean up. Closed-toe shoes, ideally boots, should be worn. Leather gloves will be provided if you don't have them. Volunteers can call 402-441-6545, option 0 or show up at 8 am on Sunday. Larger donations of labor should call managing director Amy Dickerson at 402-429-1950. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for July
Lincoln, NE - 7/19/2021 - Taylor Allen competes for team Louisiana in the bull riding event at the National High School Finals Rodeo on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Lancaster Event Center. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for July
Lincoln, NE - 7/19/2021 - A robotic welder works on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Kawasaki. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for July
LINCOLN, NEB. - 07/19/2021 - Before her confirmation vote as Lincoln Police chef, Teresa Ewins talks with Lincoln Police Sgt. Angela Sands, Monday, July 19, 2021, at City/County building. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for July
LINCOLN, NEB. - 07/20/2021 - Gus Albertson (from left) and Brody Tunks of Missouri talk with Cauy Masters of Iowa as her horse, Smoker, shakes off the water during National High School Finals Rodeo at Lancaster Event Center, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for July
LINCOLN, NEB. - 07/21/2021 - Zoe Ritz of Waverly goes bull riding during the Remarkable Kids Rodeo on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Lancaster Event Center. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for July
Lincoln, Nebraska - 07/19/2021 - Jake Schlattmann gets bucked off while competing in the Saddle Bronc Riding event during the National High School Finals Rodeo on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Lancaster Event Center. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for July
Lincoln, Nebraska - 07/16/2021 - Alex Gordon waves to the crowd after lighting the cauldron during the Opening Ceremonies of the Cornhusker State Games on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Seacrest Field. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for July
Lincoln, Nebraska - 07/19/2021 - Clarke Gordon prepares to lasso his steer while competing in the Tie-Down Roping event during the National High School Finals Rodeo on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Lancaster Event Center. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for July
LINCOLN, NEB. - 07/17/2021 - Jaxyn Stroh of Omaha prepares for his dive on Saturday, July 17, 2021 during the Cornhusker State Games Diving event at Woods Memorial Pool. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for July
LINCOLN, NEB. - 07/21/2021 - Lakin Cunningham of Louisburg, Kansas participates in the Goat Tying Competition at the National High School Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Lancaster Event Center. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for July
LINCOLN, NEB. - 07/02/2021 - Lincoln Southeast High School senior Analiese Vontz (left) smiles as she poses with her diploma inside a selfie frame held by Lincoln Public School bilingual liaison Shaima Shakir on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the school's commons area. Roughly 145 seniors received their diplomas at LSE and Lincoln North Star after completing summer school FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for July
Greenwood, Nebraska - 07/22/2021 - Jesse Sobbing (99) races in the heat races for the Don Mohr Tribute Stock Cars race on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at I-80 Speedway. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for July
LINCOLN, NEB. - 07/17/2021 - Cameron Thomas from Union County, Kentucky eyes the horns of a mobile steer during a roping competition on Saturday, July 17, 2021 during the Welcome to Lincoln Day in the Railyard. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for July
LINCOLN, NEB. - 07/05/2021 - Omarion Parker, 5, players in the water, Monday, July 5, 2021, at Pawnee State Recreation Area. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for July
Seward, Nebraska - 07/04/2021 - Zachery Bradford makes it over the bar in the street pole vaulting event on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Downtown Seward. Bradford went on to set a new meet record at 18 feet, 2 inches. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for July
Seward, Nebraska - 07/04/2021 - Peter Seger blows the biggest bubble of the day during the championship round of the Bubble Gum Contest on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in the Bandshell. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for July
LINCOLN, NEB. - 07/01/2021 - American Ballet Theatre dancers perform on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Pioneers Park. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for July
Wilber, NE - 7/1/2021 - Bailey Boswell listens to defense attorney Todd Lancaster (not pictured) during Boswell's sentencing hearing on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Saline County District Court. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for July
Lincoln, Nebraska - 07/03/2021 - Deb Allen (left) and her kids Isabelle (center) and Jasmine (right) watch the Uncle Sam Jam fireworks show on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Oak Lake Park. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.