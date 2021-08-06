Watch Now: Rappelling down Lincoln's Cornhusker Marriott for charity

About 140 feet above South 13th Street, I was told to dangle my heels over the edge of the Cornhusker Marriott.

The ropes and harness would catch me, helpers with Over the Edge told me, and they were right. From there, it took me just shy of four minutes to rappel down the hotel building Thursday evening.

A trainer on the roof accurately described the short journey straight down as basically walking backward or tiptoeing down the building. Though it feels counterintuitive while dangling off the side of a tall building, I learned somewhere near the third floor that I moved faster while my legs were straightened.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, on the rope to my right, did just that and completed the trek down the side of the building even faster. We were soon followed by Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief David Engler and Lincoln Police Department Capt. Jason Stille.

The annual event raises money for the Cornhusker Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and people can descend the building Friday.

For more information, visit www.cornhuskercouncil.org.

