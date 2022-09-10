 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Rain fails to deter visitors from checking out art at Sunken Gardens

Despite the constant thrum of rain, Sunken Gardens was filled with more than just flowers on Saturday as colorful umbrellas and raincoats lined the walkways for the annual Art in the Garden.

Artists carried in paintings wrapped in cellophane, constructed make-shift walls on tents with plastic sheets and braced for impact.

Molly (from left), Axel and Jim Ostrander walk through the Sunken Gardens during Saturday's annual Art in the Garden event.

"If having a show in the rain is what it took to make it rain, that's alright with me," said Janna Harsch, a metal-brush artist represented by Noyes Art Gallery. "It's cool, it's still beautiful and we really need it."

The rain that began overnight and continued into the early afternoon was the first measurable precipitation in Lincoln in two weeks. The 0.8 inches recorded at the Lincoln Airport was more than the city recorded in all of August.

With 125 different varieties of annual plants that comprise the Sunken Gardens, for a total of 30,000 plants fighting the hot, dry weather, the rain is a reprieve no one could complain about. 

"We can't curse the rain, we need it," visitor Mary Joe Rood said. "I was so happy to see it this morning. This garden is so beautiful it doesn't matter what the weather's doing, and I'm sure the flowers appreciate it." 

In the decade of art walks that the garden has hosted, this is the first time it has rained, said Joni Brown of Joni's Art Design.

"This was rain or shine, and we're shining," Brown said. "There've been years where it's hit 100 degrees; I think we're about due for some rain."

After an extended stretch of dry, hot weather in Lincoln, venders and guests had no problem dodging raindrops on Saturday during Art in the Garden.

Sunken Gardens features a floral theme designed by garden artists Steve Nosal and Alice Reed every year. This year's focus is a wonderland, based on the concept of "Alice in Wonderland." Areas of the garden feature designs inspired by the Mad Hatters hat, the Queen of Hearts and tea parties, including eight raised flower beds intended to mimic tea tables and tea cups. 

Artists on Saturday tried to incorporate the theme into their works on display, from Alice-based paintings to handmade, felted hats with rabbits and foliage. 

