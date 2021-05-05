Watch Now: Professional eater sets the standard for The Warm Cookie's new food challenge in Lincoln

Self-proclaimed professional eater Randy Santel has successfully completed nearly 1,000 food challenges, but Wednesday night he faced his first ice cream sandwich challenge and his first-ever challenge in Lincoln.

Santel has traveled to complete food challenges in all 50 states as well as 37 countries in the past 11 years.

On Wednesday, he stopped by The Warm Cookie to take on its new Ultimate Warm Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich and successfully conquered his 981st challenge.

The Warm Cookie’s challenge includes 20 cookies, two each of 10 different flavors, with ice cream sandwiched between them and whipped cream and cherries on top.

After starting his timer, Santel knelt next to the table, a trick he said helps him eat more, and quickly got to work. He paused throughout the challenge to wash the cookies down with water and milk.

After all the cookies were eaten, he spooned the remaining ice cream into his mouth, licked the plate clean and recorded his official time as 23 minutes and 28 seconds, well under his allotted time of 35 minutes.