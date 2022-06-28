Watch now: Patty Pansing Brooks addresses supporters in concession speech

Voters on Tuesday — in a rare special election — tagged Mike Flood to finish out the remaining six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term.
Flood, a Republican, beat out Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District seat.
Fortenberry, a Republican, resigned from Congress after he was convicted on three felony counts of lying to the FBI about foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign.
Flood and Pansing Brooks will also run against each other in November’s general election for a full two-year term that starts in January.
Sens. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Mike Flood of Norfolk provide answers to a series of written questions from the Journal Star in advance of Tuesday's special election to fill Nebraska's vacant 1st District House seat.
Tuesday's rare special election in Nebraska is the country's first opportunity to "fight back at the ballot box," Democratic congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks said.
First lady Susanne Shore endorses Pansing Brooks, countering Gov. Ricketts' pick in 1st District House race
Shore and Ricketts have previously backed opposing candidates in races, most noteworthy being the 2016 presidential election pitting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump.
Sen. Mike Flood and Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, opponents in a June 28 special election to fill the 1st District House seat vacated by the resignation of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, explored familiar differences in a televised debate Sunday night.
Republican congressional nominee Mike Flood pledged a conservative agenda as he received the endorsement of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy; Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks celebrated her endorsement of local elected officials.
Former Sen. Ben Nelson endorsed Democratic congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks in her bid for the 1st District House seat, citing the value of having a bipartisan congressional delegation in Washington.
Citing Sen. Mike Flood's record, business experience and vision, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed the Norfolk senator in his bid for the 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk is the big name in a field of candidates for the 1st District Republican congressional nomination and already is the party's chosen nominee for a June 28 special election.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau endorsed Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk in his race to fill former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's 1st District House seat.
The Nebraska Democratic Party's Executive Committee met Monday to discuss who to put forward for the special election and quickly landed on Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, Executive Director Jane Kleeb said.
