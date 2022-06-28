 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Patty Pansing Brooks addresses supporters in concession speech

Voters on Tuesday — in a rare special election — tagged Mike Flood to finish out the remaining six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term.

Flood, a Republican, beat out Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District seat.

Fortenberry, a Republican, resigned from Congress after he was convicted on three felony counts of lying to the FBI about foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign.  

Flood and Pansing Brooks will also run against each other in November’s general election for a full two-year term that starts in January.

Voters on Tuesday will decide on whether to send Mike Flood or Patty Pansing Brooks to Washington to complete former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's 1st District House term.

Pansing Brooks, Flood battle Tuesday in special congressional election
Pansing Brooks, Flood battle Tuesday in special congressional election

  Don Walton
Police endorse Republican nominee Mike Flood while Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks points to impact of U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision on rights to privacy with special congressional election set for Tuesday. 

Inflation is immediate priority, candidates Flood, Pansing Brooks say
Inflation is immediate priority, candidates Flood, Pansing Brooks say

  Don Walton
Sens. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Mike Flood of Norfolk provide answers to a series of written questions from the Journal Star in advance of Tuesday's special election to fill Nebraska's vacant 1st District House seat. 

The Journal Star asked both 1st District congressional candidates to respond to six questions about their priorities and how they'd deal with current political issues. Read Republican nominee Mike Flood's responses here.

The Journal Star asked both 1st District congressional candidates to respond to six questions about their priorities and how they'd deal with current political issues. Read Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks' responses here.

Pansing Brooks calls on voters to 'fight back'; Flood touts 'pro-life' record
Pansing Brooks calls on voters to 'fight back'; Flood touts 'pro-life' record

  Don Walton
Tuesday's rare special election in Nebraska is the country's first opportunity to "fight back at the ballot box," Democratic congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks said.

Difficult to predict turnout as rare special election to pick new House member approaches
Difficult to predict turnout as rare special election to pick new House member approaches

  Don Walton
Tuesday will mark the first time Nebraskans have been called back to the polls since Robert Harrison was elected to the House during a special election in 1951.

First lady Susanne Shore endorses Pansing Brooks, countering Gov. Ricketts' pick in 1st District House race
First lady Susanne Shore endorses Pansing Brooks, countering Gov. Ricketts' pick in 1st District House race

  Chris Dunker
Shore and Ricketts have previously backed opposing candidates in races, most noteworthy being the 2016 presidential election pitting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump.

Gun violence sparks differences between Flood, Pansing Brooks
Gun violence sparks differences between Flood, Pansing Brooks

  Don Walton
Sen. Mike Flood and Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, opponents in a June 28 special election to fill the 1st District House seat vacated by the resignation of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, explored familiar differences in a televised debate Sunday night. 

Flood hosts Kevin McCarthy; Pansing Brooks cites local endorsements
Flood hosts Kevin McCarthy; Pansing Brooks cites local endorsements

  Don Walton
Republican congressional nominee Mike Flood pledged a conservative agenda as he received the endorsement of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy; Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks celebrated her endorsement of local elected officials.

Pansing Brooks, Flood win party nominations in 1st District House race
Pansing Brooks, Flood win party nominations in 1st District House race

  Don Walton ShellyKulhanek
The two state senators already are scheduled to meet in a special election on June 28 to fill the final six months of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's remaining term in office.

Nelson points to value of bipartisan delegation in endorsing Pansing Brooks
Nelson points to value of bipartisan delegation in endorsing Pansing Brooks

  Don Walton
Former Sen. Ben Nelson endorsed Democratic congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks in her bid for the 1st District House seat, citing the value of having a bipartisan congressional delegation in Washington.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce hands Flood early endorsement
U.S. Chamber of Commerce hands Flood early endorsement

  Don Walton
Citing Sen. Mike Flood's record, business experience and vision, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed the Norfolk senator in his bid for the 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Mike Flood turns early attention on Lincoln in congressional bid
Mike Flood turns early attention on Lincoln in congressional bid

  Don Walton
Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk is the big name in a field of candidates for the 1st District Republican congressional nomination and already is the party's chosen nominee for a June 28 special election.

Watch now: Republicans nominate Flood to fill 1st District vacancy, completing ballot for June special election
Watch now: Republicans nominate Flood to fill 1st District vacancy, completing ballot for June special election

  Evelyn Mejia
Mike Flood will square off against Patty Pansing Brooks in the special election to fill Jeff Fortenberry's seat. It will likely be a preview of the matchup in the November general election.

Flood gains Farm Bureau endorsement in House race
Flood gains Farm Bureau endorsement in House race

  Don Walton
The Nebraska Farm Bureau endorsed Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk in his race to fill former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's 1st District House seat.

Watch now: Nebraska Dems nominate Pansing Brooks for special congressional election
Watch now: Nebraska Dems nominate Pansing Brooks for special congressional election

  Chris Dunker
The Nebraska Democratic Party's Executive Committee met Monday to discuss who to put forward for the special election and quickly landed on Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, Executive Director Jane Kleeb said.

Ricketts sets June special election to pick Fortenberry's replacement
Ricketts sets June special election to pick Fortenberry's replacement

  Sara Gentzler Omaha World-Herald
Voters in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District have another election date to add to their 2022 calendars: June 28.

