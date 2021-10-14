Watch now: NU officials say they're looking at fixes for pedestrian bottleneck outside Memorial Stadium

“We recognize this is serious and that it’s happened before,” Davidson said. “But we’re always looking to make improvements and keep the needle moving in the right direction.”

The situation prompted emails from fans concerned at navigating a choke-point on their way home.

Davidson said Husker Athletics is working with campus police and the Lincoln Police Department to develop a plan to alleviate the issue, adding much of what’s been discussed in the days since Saturday’s game will crystallize in the coming weeks.

That might include something as simple as telling people in certain sections of the stadium to exit out of certain gates, or directing fans seated in North Stadium to leave through East Stadium if they intend to go south.

Discussion has also included moving vendors from locations on Stadium Drive to reduce snags for pedestrians, or dividing the street to keep traffic moving more freely in both directions.

Husker Athletics expects to announce its plan to address congestion on Stadium Drive the week of Oct. 25. The Huskers are scheduled to play Purdue in their next home game on Oct. 30.