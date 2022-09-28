Watch now: New Lincoln baseball/softball complex pitched as a 'game-changer'

More than one official on Wednesday referred to a planned youth baseball and softball complex in northwest Lincoln as a "game-changer."

But a better word might be game-generator.

Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the eight-field complex is expected to attract "double-digit tournaments" in its first year.

That, according to a market study, is expected to bring 100,000 new visitors to the city and have a $9 million economic impact, just in year one, Maul said.

"Youth sports tourism continues to grow nationally, and we are excited to 'get in the game' and enhance our existing facility inventory and collaboration citywide," Maul said.

The Lincoln Youth Complex, estimated to cost $27 million to build, will offer eight artificial turf fields, including stadiums that will become the home fields for Nebraska Wesleyan University baseball and softball teams. The stadiums will have covered seating with capacity for several hundred fans, lights and batting cages.

"We are over-the-moon excited about this," said Wesleyan president Darrin Good.

Five of the fields will be designated for youth baseball and softball games, while one field will be dedicated for use by kids with physical and mental disabilities and will be the home of Homer's Heroes, a program for boys and girls with special needs.

The Lincoln Youth Complex will be built on land north of Oak Lake Park that's southeast of the intersection of First Street and Cornhusker Highway. Construction is expected to start in the spring, with the first games slated to be played in fall 2024.

The area surrounding Oak Lake Park has long been targeted to be the home of a youth baseball and softball complex, but plans have failed to get off the ground until now.

The project is being funded roughly equally with private and public dollars.

Maul said $8.5 million has already been raised from businesses and individuals and an additional $1.5 million is pledged. That includes donations from former University of Nebraska and Major League Baseball players Darin Erstad and Alex Gordon. Businesses that have contributed to the effort include the Kansas City Royals, Sampson Construction, Ameritas, NEBCO and Union Bank & Trust.

Nebraska Wesleyan is providing $2 million to the project, of which it has raised about 40% in private donations, Good said. The university, which will have a 20-year lease on the two championship fields with a 10-year option to renew, also gets to sell naming rights to them, the proceeds of which will go toward its contribution.

Good said he wanted to emphasize that no money for the complex will come from tuition or student fees.

The city and county are contributing $8.5 million to the project in the form of American Rescue Plan Act dollars, and Maul said an additional $4.5 million will come from the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency.

"Private and public sector partners have stepped up to the plate to create an inspiring project that furthers our work to champion both equity and economic development in Lincoln," said Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

For now, the complex is being called the Lincoln Youth Complex, but that won't be its permanent name.

"It'll get a name," said Rich Claussen of Olsson, who acted as the master of ceremonies at Wednesday's news conference. "For today it's the Lincoln Youth Complex."

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.