Watch Now: New group brings roller skating back to Lincoln

No matter where the military took her and her family, Jamie Peer was always able to find a roller skating rink nearby.

But when her military assignment brought her to Lincoln just as the last rink in town was closing, she knew someone had to bring skating back.

Peer, now retired from the military, opened Quad 4 Roller Sports in the spring of 2020. Since then, the volunteer-run organization has been holding lessons and events at the Lincoln Sports Foundation facility in northeast Lincoln.

Quad 4 held its first event in 2020 right before the pandemic began and had to promptly close down the following week, Peer said. The organization opened again in the fall, and after closing again over the holidays when COVID-19 numbers were particularly high, the organization tried again this spring.

Quad 4 is currently wrapping up its spring session of lessons for skaters, which includes sessions for kids under 5 who are new to skating, up to older, more advanced skaters.

“We're just a group of volunteers who are doing this because we love roller skating, and we think it's a great thing to have for the kids in the community,” Peer said.