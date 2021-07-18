Watch Now: Museum of American Speed voted nation's best attraction for car lovers

A Lincoln museum has been voted the Best Attraction for Car Lovers by USA Today.

The Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed beat out 19 other attractions in the U.S. to earn the top spot. The contest was voted on by readers and a panel of experts, which included editors from USA TODAY and 10Best.com.

Other attractions ranged from car museums and factory tours to driving experiences and live auctions.

The Museum of American Speed, located at 599 Oakcreek Drive, houses a collection of historic cars, engines, parts and memorabilia in more than 150,000 square feet of display space.

It was founded in 1992 by "Speedy" Bill and Joyce Smith to present a chronology of racing engines and speed equipment, as well as display significant items in racing and automotive history.

“We are so proud the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed received this national recognition,” said Clay Smith, president of Speedway Motors. “We’ve always heard from visitors how impressed they are by the collection. This recognition helps put Lincoln on the map as a destination for automotive enthusiasts.”