Watch now: Mike Flood addresses supporters in acceptance speech

Voters on Tuesday — in a rare special election — tagged Mike Flood to finish out the remaining six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term.

Flood, a Republican, beat out Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District seat.

Fortenberry, a Republican, resigned from Congress after he was convicted on three felony counts of lying to the FBI about foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will also run against each other in November’s general election for a full two-year term that starts in January.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.