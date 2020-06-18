Watch Now: Microburst rips up trees in northeast Lincoln, flooding reported in region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Powerful thunderstorms dumped torrents of rain across areas south of Lincoln, with flash flooding reported from Palmyra to Plymouth.

Bennet, in southeast Lancaster County, reported 4.67 inches of rain in three hours. Plymouth, in northeast Jefferson County, reported 3 inches.

Most of Lincoln avoided the heavy rainfall, but a somewhat rare event caused damage across northeast areas of the city on Thursday afternoon.

A microburst, a sudden, powerful downdraft, toppled trees in the area of 70th and Adams streets, where winds were estimated at 70 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Kelsey Ann shared video captured by her Ring doorbell of the microburst ripping large limbs from a tree at 73rd Street and Willow Avenue.

By Thursday evening, crews were at work cleaning up downed trees and other debris in the area.

Small hail was also reported across northeast Lincoln at the time. Power outages were reported across a wide area of the city.

Rain chances extend through Saturday morning in Lincoln, with high temperatures on Friday and Saturday holding near 80 degrees.

