Watch now: Meet Mosi, the first giraffe born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo

The tallest baby born in Lincoln arrived at about 5 p.m. Jan. 29, after an uncomplicated, two-hour labor.

She weighed 130 pounds and measured 5 1/2 feet. Her neck accounted for much of that.

And Mosi’s doing great, said Evan Killeen, president and CEO of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

“Mom and baby are happy and healthy and thriving.”

The first giraffe calf born in Lincoln — Mosi means “first” in Swahili — wasn’t conceived here. Her mother, Zawadi, was already a few months pregnant when she arrived in May from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Giraffes have long gestations — about 15 months — giving the zoo time to prepare to welcome its seventh giraffe. And its veterinarian and some of the animal keepers have helped deliver giraffe calves at other institutions, so they knew what to expect, Killeen said.

“Their knowledge and their experience, as well as their intuitive nature, makes them an amazing team for delivering babies.”

They weren’t needed when the time came. Mom, who’d given birth once before, had it handled.

“Zawadi had a textbook delivery,” Killeen said. “So we didn’t have to step in.”

Mosi took her first steps after less than an hour. She’ll nurse for about a year, but she’s already sampled solid food — hay and twigs.

The zoo will wait until she’s older before letting her meet its lone male, Joey. But she’s been introduced to the four other females.

And Ruby, Kendy, Allie and Phoebe are smitten. “The surrogate aunts have taken to the baby quite quickly,” Killeen said. “They all are doting and protective of the little baby.”

But there’s another benefit to the interaction. Zawadi is teaching by example, and the other younger females are learning what it takes to be a mother, because they’ll soon need to know.

The zoo is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ long-term species survival plan for giraffes, which dictates the distribution of animals to try to keep their genetics diverse.

The plan’s coordinators approved breeding recommendations for Joey and Lincoln’s five females, so the zoo’s first giraffe calf won’t be its last.

As part of the survival plan, Mosi will move to another zoo, where she will be paired with a male for breeding.

That won’t happen for a year or two, though. So the public can meet Mosi starting Wednesday, in the indoor giraffe enclosure. She might not be on the floor all of the time, because her keepers will be watching her closely.

Mother and baby may need to take occasional breaks, Killeen said.

“We want to make sure they’re happy and healthy.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.