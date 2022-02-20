Watch Now: Malone Center celebrates Black History Month with new award

The Malone Center honored the life of its founder, Millard T. Woods, during a special Black History Month celebration on Sunday afternoon.

The event showcased several local Black-owned businesses and Black artists.

Millard T. Woods founded the center in 1955 after serving for the Red Cross in Italy and North Africa from 1942 to 1945.

He was later presented the Medal of Freedom by President Harry Truman for his outstanding services in the Mediterranean Theater of Operations.

Sunday's event highlighted Woods' contributions to the center by presenting the first Millard T. Woods Community Service Award to Kwabena A. Mensah, Stephanie Woods (granddaughter of Millard T. Woods) and Nature Medicine Song Villegas.

Kwabena A. Mensah is the owner of Oasis Barbershop in Lincoln. Most recently he founded Visionary Youth, a program that's served over 9,000 youth and their families with free haircuts, school supplies, Christmas gifts, basic need items and informal mentorship.

Nature Song Medicine Villegas is an intersectional activist for Stand in for Nebraska, a grassroots organization that advocates for human rights and provides food security resources. Villegas has also helped with peer support through the Malone Center.

Stephanie Woods, a regular volunteer at the Malone Center, says her grandfather’s achievements aren’t just Black history, but American history.

"All I have of him are the stories my mother told and the legacy he left behind for my family to continue," she said. "He started what is a staple to the community of Lincoln."

On Sunday, photographs, art and information about Black historical figures lined the walls of the center, which provides programs for low income families and children in Lincoln.

The main exhibit was put together and painted by Devon Woods, grandson of Millard T. Woods.

Poems and speeches by Black activists were read by children who regularly attend the Malone Center after school program.

For several Black business owners in attendance, the event was a full-circle moment.

“The Malone Center was a safe place for urban kids," said Joshua Vinson, owner of Culture Cutz. "They’d pick us up, feed us and have after school programs. It was a place where we felt we could come and get away from all the stress we had outside."

The idea for Sunday's event came from Ishma Valenti, director of teen programming at the center, and Stephanie Woods.

“The Malone Center has been a staple in the Black community ever since I can remember and it has been before I was even born," Valenti said. "I’m honored to be a director here.”

Reach the writer at emejia@journalstar.com

